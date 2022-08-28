Lizzo Is Looking and Feeling Good as Hell on VMAs Red Carpet
Looking good as hell! Lizzo has arrived on the carpet for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.
The 34-year-old sported a voluminous dark-blue gown, and it seems like this is look number one for the four-time nominee, who is also set to hit the stage.
Rocking dramatic dark lip color and retro-classic 'do, Lizzo radiated with a stunning pop-gothic ensemble.
It’s shaping up to be a big night for the star. Lizzo has the chance to take home four Moon Person awards as she is nominated for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop and Video for Good.
While it hasn’t been confirmed which songs she is going to perform, there’s a strong chance that fans are going to hear her chart-topping – and viral – hit, “About Damn Time,” and she may recreate her iconic wedding for a premiere performance of “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”
For the third consecutive year, tonight's MTV VMAs will simulcast on The CW Network, making the show available to an expanded broadcast audience, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
