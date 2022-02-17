'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Trailer Is Full of Emotional and Empowering Moments
Lizzo is entering the reality competition ring! The first official trailer for the 33-year-old artist’s dance competition show, Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, is here.
The series, which debuts March 25 on Prime Video, will follow Lizzo as she embarks on the quest to find confident, talented women to join her backup dancers, a.k.a. the Big Grrrls. The eight-episode series will follow 10 hopefuls as they move into a house together and compete for their chance to join the GRAMMY winner on stage.
“Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” Lizzo says. “Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”
The jam-packed trailer shows the ladies as they go into competition mode and dance for the opportunity of a lifetime, all the while facing critiques from judges. "It's a battle of the big girls!" Lizzo exclaims.
Aside from the competition, the women get candid about their struggles with acceptance. In a more emotional moment, Lizzo breaks down as she gets personal with the women.
“It’s hard to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back,” she says through tears.
In true Lizzo fashion, the competition is filled with laughs, inspiration and stellar performances.
Also on the show are choreographers Tanisha Scott and a few O.G. Big Grrrls, including Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden. Other special guests will be body movement expert Charm La’Donna, Rashida KhanBey Miller, and SZA.
In addition to being the host of the series, Lizzo also serves as an executive producer. Be sure to check out Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Prime Video when it premieres Friday, March 25.
