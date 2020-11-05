LL Cool J Teases His First New Album in Over 7 Years (Exclusive)

It's been seven years since LL Cool J released an album and the rapper-turned-actor has something new up his sleeve. The 52-year-old artist revealed to ET's Nischelle Turner that new music is on the way.

"Well, me and Q-Tip are executive producing an album right now, my new album," LL teased. "We've been working and having a lot of fun. He's a real talented dude, really smart, and I think we have some really interesting music that people are going to be excited. I'm actually excited!"

As for the album's vibe, the two-time GRAMMY winner said, "I can't describe it because it's not going to be what you expect. You know what I'm saying? I'm going somewhere else with it, but you'll see."

Fans first heard LL back in the 80s, when he dropped his debut album Radio in 1985. He's since dropped 13 studio albums, with the last one, Authentic, released in 2013. But he hasn't forgotten his hip hop roots, expanding his Sirius XM radio channel, Rock the Bells, into an entire brand and website.

While he's gotten back in the studio, LL has also been busy with his acting career. Since 2009, he's starred as Sam Hanna NCIS: Los Angeles. The CBS drama returns this Sunday. NCIS: LA produced a shortened season 11 after the coronavirus outbreak shut down film and television productions around the world in March.

The pandemic cut the new season down to 18 episodes, but LL said they will all be action packed. Additionally, season 12 will take place in a post-pandemic world, so audiences won't see any masks.

"We have already done some crazy stuff," he teased. "We are back working, back in production, back running and gunning. You know what I mean, preserving democracy."

In the season 12 premiere, titled "The Bear," a Russian bomber goes missing while flying over U.S. soil, and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam must track it down in the desert and secure its weapons and intel before the Russians on board destroy the plane. As for what the future holds for Sam and Katherine Casillas (Moon Bloodgood)?

"We're going to see what happens. Sam was definitely, he was excited," LL shared. "We're going to see what Sam wants to do and we're going to see how that works out. But I think these guys, you know it's funny when you have these kinds of characters, because they have personal lives, but they really commit their lives to saving the world and preserving democracy and fighting the good fight, but we'll see. I'm sure he'll get warm and fuzzy at some point."

For more on LL Cool J, watch below. The new season of NCIS: LA premieres Sunday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

