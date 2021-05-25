Lois De Banzie, 'Annie' Actress, Dead at 90

Lois De Banzie, a Tony-nominated actress best known for her role as Eleanor Roosevelt in Annie, has died. She was 90.

The Scottish-born actress died on April 3 in Greenbrae, California, her family confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday. A cause of death was not specified.

"Lois was proud to have made a career as an actress on stage, screen and television," her obituary read. "Her wit and humor will be much missed."

In addition to her gig in Annie, De Banzie also had several memorable roles on stage, including Morning's at Seven, for which she received a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award nomination in 1980. Other roles included Da, which she starred in from 1978 to 1980, The Last of Mrs. Lincoln in 1972 and The Octette Bridge Club in 1985.

De Banzie also appeared in several movies and television shows throughout the '80s and '90s including Tootsie, Sudden Impact, Mass Appeal, Arachnophobia, Sister Act, Addams Family Values and Dunston Checks In.

Olympia Dukakis Dead at 89, Her 'Moonstruck' and 'Steel Magnolias' Co-Stars Pay Tribute



