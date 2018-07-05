'Long Island Medium' Star Theresa Caputo Files For Divorce From Husband Larry: Report

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo and her husband, Larry, are going their separate ways.

The couple are divorcing after 28 years of marriage, People reports. Theresa and Larry announced their separation in a joint statement to the outlet last December.

"After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate," they said at the time. "We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Theresa and Larry married in 1989 and have two children together, daughter Victoria and son Larry Jr., who have both appeared on Long Island Medium.

The show follows Theresa, 52, as she helps people connect with lost loved ones. In an episode which aired in December, the medium confessed that she and Larry were going through, “not such great times.”

ET has reached out to Theresa's rep and attorney for comment. See more on Theresa in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Long Island Medium’ Stars Theresa & Larry Caputo Split After 28 Years of Marriage

'Long Island Medium's' Theresa Caputo Tests Her Paranormal Expertise With ET's Pop Quiz!

'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Tears Up Connecting With Late Grandmother on 'Long Island Medium' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery