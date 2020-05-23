Look Back at the 'Full House' Cast 25 Years After the Sitcom Ended!

Can you believe it's been exactly 25 years since Full House went off the airwaves? Have mercy!



After eight very successful seasons on ABC -- including four as part of the beloved '80s and '90s TGIF lineup -- the series wrapped on May 23, 1995.



Though we've since seen almost all of the actors return on the Netflix revival Fuller House -- which will end in June, when the second half of season 5 begins streaming -- it's pretty wild to look back and see what the Tanner family and their pals looked like when the show premiered back in 1987.



After all, the Olsen twins were just six months old when they took on the role of mischievous youngest daughter Michelle Tanner, while Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure were five and 11 when they scored the roles of Stephanie and D.J., respectively.



Seriously, just look at these precious faces from the pilot:

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives

Aw!



The entire cast, including Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), John Stamos (Uncle Jesse), Dave Coulier (Uncle Joey), Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) have come a long way since their days in San Francisco. Click through the gallery below to find out what they're all up to now.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

'Full House' Cast Releases Hilarious 'Full Quarantine' Parody Video: See John Stamos and More!

John Stamos Uses 'Full House' Couch as a Baby Gate and His Co-Stars React

John Stamos' Baby Billy Meets His 'Full House' Family -- See the Sweet Snap!