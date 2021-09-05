Lorde Drops Out of 2021 MTV VMAs Due to 'Change in Production Elements'
Lorde will no longer be performing at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The official Video Music Awards Twitter shared the news on Friday.
"Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show," the tweet read. "We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future! 💛."
Lorde was previously announced as part of a lineup of performers including Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo and more. She was expected to perform a song from her third album, Solar Power, which was released last month.
Lorde's "Solar Power" and cinematographer Andrew Stroud are still nominated for Best Cinematography at the upcoming awards show.
Meanwhile, Bieber came out on top as this year's most-nominated artist. He received seven nods -- including Artist of the Year and Best Pop for "Peaches" -- followed closely behind by Megan Thee Stallion with six.
Other top contenders include Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon and Lil Nas X. Additionally, MTV PUSH artists Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI and 24kGoldn all received multiple first-time nominations.
The 2021 VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See more in the video below.
