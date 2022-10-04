The country music world is mourning the loss of one of its greats. Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday from natural causes at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, where she was "surrounded by her loving family." The country music legend was 90.

Lynn, whose success transcended generations after spanning six monumentally successful decades that included over a dozen no. 1 hit singles and more than 45 million albums sold, left an indelible mark in the music industry with those she inspired with her relentless pursuit of justice and equality.

Lynn was born on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. Her father, Ted Webb, was a coal miner, and growing up as his eldest daughter inspired her iconic 1969 tune, "Coal Miner's Daughter" and her 1976 autobiography of the same name. The book was later adapted into the acclaimed 1980 biographical film, in which Lynn was portrayed by Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar for her performance.

In a statement to ET, Spacek said of Lynn's passing, "Today is a sad day. The world lost a magnificent human being. Loretta Lynn was a great artist, a strong and resilient country music pioneer and a precious friend. I am heartbroken. I send my deepest sympathies to her wonderful family, her friends, and her loyal fans."

Dolly Parton also posted a message about her "sister, friend" on Twitter, writing in part, "I miss her dearly as we all will."

Reba McEntire is among the long list of those offering heartfelt tributes to the late "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer.

In a statement to ET, McEntire evoked her mother, Jacqueline's, memory in praising Lynn's artistry and generosity.

"Mama and Loretta were four years apart, mama being the oldest," McEntire said. "They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal. Now they’re both in heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven. I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."

Sheryl Crow took to Instagram and expressed her shock at the news. "The news of Loretta Lynn's passing just came across my news feed and time stopped," she captioned a photo of her and Lynn on stage together. "There will never be another like her."

Martina McBride also took to Instagram and posted several photos of her and Lynn, and cherished the moments they spent together.

"It’s so hard to feel like you have the right words. I can hear Loretta saying 'just take your time honey,'" the caption read. "We all loved her so much. There will never be another like her. I am so grateful that I got to know her, to spend time with her, laugh with her…..I was always a little astonished when she called me her friend. I know how much she missed Doo, her son and daughter, her mommy and daddy, Patsy, Tammy, Conway…she is back with them now. I can imagine her big beautiful smile and how happy her soul must be for that. She ended every phone call the same way…'I love you honey'. I love you too Loretta. I love you too."

Blake Shelton also tweeted, "Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family."

Country star Carly Pearce, who dropped "Dear Miss Loretta" in 2021, took to Instagram and paid tribute to one of her inspirations.

"She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be," Pearce's caption read. "I’ll be singing 'Dear Miss Loretta' with a little extra love tonight at the @opry ♥️ Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel 🕊 #RIP."

Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 4, 2022

RIP #LorettaLynn - the Queen of Country. Was a total honor having her on #WWHL years ago. What an icon and lovely person. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 4, 2022

oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends. #lorettalynn#riplorettalynn — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) October 4, 2022

The world lost two queens within a month of each other. RIP #lorettalynnhttps://t.co/zdhqAt31Pq — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) October 4, 2022

My prayers are with all of you. God bless her as she soars with the angels. Love Stella Parton. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 4, 2022

Goodbye to another dear friend, @lorettalynnofficial. She was the reason that I fell in love with #countrymusic. When I was 13, she said to me, “Never stop singing!” 🕊 Heaven definitely received a true angel in this “Honky Tonk Girl”! #RIP 💕 #icon#lorettalynnpic.twitter.com/4997t3gQCk — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) October 4, 2022

She was an inspiration.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VqwmkcOAqy — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 4, 2022

RIP icon Loretta Lynn! Your story and immense talent inspired me. Rest well ❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/vZtd5Q2hO8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 4, 2022

She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel. pic.twitter.com/oPVgfrO1vd — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 4, 2022

Lynn, who became a widow in 1996 when her husband of nearly 50 years died of heart failure -- is survived by four children -- Ernest, Clara, Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen -- as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lynn outlived her eldest daughter, Betty Sue, who died in 2013 at the age of 63, as well as her eldest son, Jack, who died at age 34 in 1984.

