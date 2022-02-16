Lori Loughlin Attends Kris Jenner's Star-Studded Valentine's Day Dinner
Lori Loughlin spent Valentine's Day with a very famous friend. In honor of the holiday, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, hosted a dinner that Lori, as well as Kym Douglas and Tammy Hughes Gustavson, attended.
Kym shared pics from the gathering on Instagram, including a group shot of all the smiling attendees holding up heart-shaped Kylie Cosmetics boxes.
"It will be my first #Valentines Day alone in 40 years. My friends didn’t want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner's [with] @coreygamble @tamgus & #LoriLoughlin," Kym wrote, referencing her husband, Jerry Douglas', death in November.
"Now I am not dreading V day I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends. I realized Valentine’s does not have to be with a lover or partner, it can be just as special with friend’s, family, your animals, a neighbor or a good book," she added. "Love comes in many different forms. May your #valentines be sweet."
Erin Krakow, Lori's former When Calls the Heart co-star, commented on the post, calling the guests "beauties!"
Lori's night with pals came the month after the home she shares with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was burglarized. TMZ reported at the time that one million dollars worth of jewelry was stolen during the heist.
Last year, Lori returned to TV for the first time since her involvement in the college admissions scandal. The 57-year-old actress reprised her When Calls the Heart role of Abigail Stanton on GAC Family's When Hope Calls.
Watch the video below for more on her return to acting.
