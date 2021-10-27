Lori Loughlin is covering the tuition of two college students following her involvement in the college admissions scandal, ET has confirmed.

"Lori Loughlin has privately arranged to put two students through four years of college, and has paid their tuition and the expenses totaling over $500,000," a source tells ET. "Lori has also continued her work with Project Angel Food. She is optimistic about her future and is hopeful that she can move forward."

That dollar amount is the same amount the Full House actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid to get their daughters, 23-year-old Isabella and 22-year-old Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

Loughlin and her husband were convicted last year on fraud charges for paying to get their daughters into the university. After reaching a plea deal, the actress was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while her husband was sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. They both have completed their prison time, with Loughlin completing her community service hours earlier this year.

With the scandal seemingly behind her, the 57-year-old actress is returning to her roots and reprising her When Calls the Heart character on GAC Family's When Hope Calls. Loughlin last played Abigail on season 6 of Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart before the network cut ties with her in March 2019 following the college admissions scandal.

In a statement shared with ET earlier this month, the Hallmark Channel said they were not working with Loughlin.

"Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, including When Calls the Heart, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future," the statement reads. "She was cast by GAC Family, a wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks."

When Hope Calls is set in Brookfield, a town on the western prairie, and is a TV spinoff of award-winning author Janette Oke's novel series, When Calls the Heart.

In March, a source told ET that Loughlin is "excited to work again" following her release from prison.

"Lori's been offered many opportunities to open up about what she has been through, but she can't seem to find the right words," the source said. "She fears no matter what she says, people can't get past this. At this point, she just wants to move forward and focus on the positive."

Following news of Loughlin's When Hope Calls role, her daughter, Olivia Jade, told ET that she's "super excited" for her mom.

