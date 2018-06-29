'Lost' Star Emilie de Ravin Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Congrats to Emilie de Ravin!

The Lost and Once Upon a Time star is expecting her second child, she announced on Instagram on Friday. De Ravin and her fiance, Eric Bilitch, are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Vera.

"Coming this fall...Baby boy makes 4!" the 36-year-old actress captioned a photo of herself lying in the grass, looking shocked and excited as she holds up her positive pregnancy test. "Eric & I could not be more excited to share our happy news with y’all & Vera is over the moon about becoming a big sister! 👩🏼🧔🏻👧🏼👶🏼💙 @ericbilitch #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner."

"Baby Boy de Ravin-Bilitch coming soon!! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦," Bilitch wrote alongside the same photo on his Instagram.

De Ravin and Bilitch, who got engaged in July 2016, recently celebrated Vera's second birthday in March.

"Happy 2nd Birthday Vera! You’re such an incredible, beautiful little person & the brightest of lights!" de Ravin wrote on Instagram. "Your smile constantly melts my heart. I’m so lucky to be your Mum & I learn so much from you every single day. I love you more than words can ever say...always & forever xoxo🦄💜#tothemoonandback #mylittleangel #oldsoul (photobomb by Miss. Mable)."

See more on the Australian actress in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emilie de Ravin and Rebecca Mader Break Silence as More 'Once Upon a Time' Stars Exit Ahead of Season 7

Emilie de Ravin Wants 'Disgusting' American Airlines Employee Fired After Alleged Physical Altercation

Emilie de Ravin Engaged to Eric Bilitch -- See the Ring!

Related Gallery