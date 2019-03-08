News

Lotte van der Zee, Miss Teen Universe 2017, Dead at 19 After Suffering Heart Attack

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Rest in peace, Lotte van der Zee. 

The former Miss Teen Universe has died, her parents, Bert van der Zee and Eugeniek van het Hul, confirmed on Instagram on Thursday. She was 19. 

"Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47. It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore. Our hearts are truly broken💔," they wrote. "We would like to thank you all again for all the support and heartwarming messages."

A slideshow of photos of van der Zee accompanied the post, as fans of the Dutch model expressed their condolences in the comments. 

As her parents explained in another post, van der Zee fell ill during her family's recent trip to Austria last month. "Lotte started to feel unwell throughout the course of the afternoon. A feeling that swiftly escalated in sudden cardiac arrest," they wrote, adding that she was taken to the nearest hospital and put into a coma on doctor's orders. She was then transferred to another hospital in Munich, however, she didn't recover. 

View this post on Instagram

Lieve vrienden, Met het grootst mogelijke verdriet willen wij jullie hierbij informeren over de reden achter Lotte’s publiekelijke afwezigheid de afgelopen dagen. Twee dagen geleden, tijdens onze vakantie in Westendorf - Oostenrijk, begon Lotte zich in de loop van de middag onwel te voelen. Een gevoel dat snel escaleerde in een plotselinge hartstilstand. Ze is naar het dichtstbijzijnde ziekenhuis gebracht waar ze in coma ligt en momenteel onder intensieve supervisie van de artsen in slaap wordt gehouden, zodat zij haar gezondheid kunnen monitoren. Bij voorbaat dank voor de liefdevolle woorden over onze dochter. We zijn dankbaar voor de steun van iedereen en danken jullie uit de grond van ons hart voor jullie liefde en positiviteit in deze tijden waarin zij dit het meeste nodig heeft. We waarderen het respect voor onze privacy in deze moeilijke tijd. Neem bij vragen alsjeblieft contact op met het management van Lotte. Liefs, Haar ouders - Bert van der Zee & Eugeniek van het Hul —————————————————————————— Dear friends, It is with the deepest sadness that we have to inform you about the reason behind Lotte’s public absence the past couple of days. Two days ago, during our holiday in Westendorf - Austria, Lotte started to feel unwell throughout the course of the afternoon. A feeling that swiftly escalated in sudden cardiac arrest. She was helped to the nearest hospital where she got into a coma and is since then kept a sleep under intensive supervision of the doctors in order to monitor her health. Thank you in advance for the loving words about our daughter. We are grateful for everyone's support and sincerely thank you for your love and positivity in these times when she needs it most. We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. If you have any questions, please contact Lotte’s management. With love, Her parents – Bert van der Zee & Eugeniek van het Hul

A post shared by LOTTE VAN DER ZEE (@lotte_zee) on

In an interview with a Dutch newspaper, van der Zee's parents said she had been out the night before with friends. They recalled she returned "cheerfully and without health complaints." Her parents told the outlet that van der Zee promised to meet them for breakfast but didn't show up the next morning, and started to look ill. Her condition worsened in the afternoon. 

Van der Zee was crowned Miss Teen Universe in 2017. Her parents said they plan to do tests to determine what caused the model's heart attack. 

