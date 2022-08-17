'Love Is Blind' Stars Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely Are Divorcing

The love is over for Love Is Blind’s Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely. On Wednesday, the pair revealed that they are divorcing.

“What’s going on family,” the two wrote in a statement, posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay, Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best,” they added.

The statement continued, “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

The post was simply captioned, “We love you all! ♥️.”

Iyanna, 28, and Jarrette, 32, got engaged and married during the season 2 finale of the reality dating competition. Fans of the show saw the couple promising to have each other’s back like “a thong in a butt crack” after they tied the knot during a ceremony officiated by Jarrette’s father.

"I just feel like I'm supposed to be with you. You were made for me, and I was made for you," Iyanna said to her husband during the ceremony.

"No other woman has accepted me for who I am, flaws and all," Jarrette told her at the time. "This all happened through walls, and I knew that this was something that was real, something that was strong, and something that can withstand the test of time."

