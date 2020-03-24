🚨ALERT! 🚨 The Circle, Love Is Blind and Rhythm + Flow are officially returning to Netflix! *𝓈𝑒𝓃𝒹 𝓂𝑒𝓈𝓈𝒶𝑔𝑒*

ET has learned that all three of the binge-worthy series have been renewed for a second season, and will premiere on the streaming service in 2021. Additionally, Netflix will also be releasing Sparking Joy, an all-new series from decluttering expert Marie Kondo.

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials, shared in a statement. "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

The Circle winner Joey Sasso walked away from the series with $100,000 and a group of lifelong friends. His strategy of being himself (as opposed to a catfish) clearly paid off, and he offered some advice to season two contestants while speaking to ET earlier this year.

"I think if you're going to go in as a catfish, I would look at somebody like Seaburn from season one, who catfished as Rebecca, as a prime example," he advised. "You can tell when you're watching Seaburn in his apartment that he's a confident kid who knows who he is and he's having fun. I think that's why he made it as far as he did."

"For the other side of it, if you go in choosing to be yourself like I did, like Shooby, Sam and Chris, go in and just have a ball," he continued. "Have fun, listen to your heart, listen to your gut and don't have any regrets."

T.I., who judged season one of Rhythm + Flow with Cardi B and Chance the Rapper, spoke to ET last October about the possibility of a second season. He discussed how rappers like champion D Smoke set the bar incredibly high for those who will now be auditioning.

"It's up to the contestants to top it. I think the weight of the moment will be on them," he explained. "It’s up to someone who has the opportunity to come on that stage and be as prepared as D Smoke was, having that energy. To offer as high of a skill set as Flawless Real Talk did, and to be as captivating and have an incredible performance mechanism as Londynn B did."

"If and when there is a season two, the contestants of that season will be compared to the contestants of this season," he added. "So they're going to have to be worried about how to top [the talent]."

Casting is now open for season two of Love Is Blind, The Circle and Rhythm + Flow. Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind' Cast: Which Couples Are Still Together?

'The Circle' Winner Opens Up About 'Shocking' Catfishes, Real-Life Romances and More (Exclusive)

'Rhythm + Flow' Champ D Smoke Reveals Why Cardi B Got Lawyers Involved During 'Battles' Round (Exclusive)

'Love Is Blind': Are Cameron and Lauren Getting a Spinoff? This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery