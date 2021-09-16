'Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Is Engaged to Boyfriend Ben McGrath

Congrats are in order for Jessica Batten! The Love Is Blind star is engaged to her boyfriend, Ben McGrath, she revealed on Thursday.

Batten shared the news on her Instagram, alongside photos of the special moment. "Best day of my life 💍✨@doctor.ben_," she captioned her post.

Fans and Love Is Blind stars like Giannina Gibelli offered their well wishes in the comments. "OMGGGG YAYYYYYY YOURE GETTING YOUR HAPPILY EVER AFTER 😍🔥👏❤️💍," Gibelli wrote.

In a July interview with ET, Jessica opened up about her relationship with Ben, a California-based foot and ankle physician and surgeon, and said they had been together for a year and a half. She added that they had recently moved in together in the suburbs of Los Angeles and had discussed getting married.

"We're building a foundation. Rushing into marriage in 30 days for me didn't work," she joked. "The initial show, Ben kind of saw through some of the pieces that I think were kind of hard to see through. He's been my biggest supporter every step of the way."

As for why she didn't bring Ben with her to the After the Altar special, Jessica said they had agreed it would be best for her to go alone.



"I love our relationship. As much as I'd love to share it, the hatred that I got from that first show, it was hard but I could also see it for what it was," she explained. "If I had people commenting on my relationship I would take that very hard, so it's not something we want to put on public display. Also, the thing that was more important for us was for me to walk back into that room of people alone. Because the narrative that I'd like to try to flip is that happiness is a relationship, or happiness ends in marriage and a family."



"The last year, though I love my relationship and it's been really great to have, I got through on my own accord and standing in the mess myself," she added. "So it was really important to me, and to him, that I was able to walk in there alone. Because I think that's the better story ... I saved myself. It was important to me to show up in that way."

