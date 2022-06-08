'Love Island' Gets Premiere Date on Peacock

You got a... premiere date!

Love Island has set its official return on its new U.S. home, Peacock, announcing on Wednesday that it will kick off the latest iteration Tuesday, July 19.

Episodes will drop six days a week, much like the original British franchise.

According to Peacock, the new Love Island -- which moved to the streaming service with a two-season pickup after a three-season run on CBS -- promises to be "hotter than ever." A new crop of islanders will couple up in new surroundings to compete in "naughtier games and sexier challenges." Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers can also vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa alone.

Love Island will be filmed beachside on the California coast, though the exact location remains undisclosed.

The cast and episode schedule will be announced at a later date.

For more, watch below.

‘Love Island’ Winners Olivia and Korey Reveal Why Their Relationship Isn’t ‘Official’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Island' Gets Two-Season Order at Peacock, Not Returning to CBS

'Love Island': Kyra and Will on Coming Up Short, Discuss Their Future

'Love Island' Winners Olivia and Korey Talk Future Plans

Related Gallery