The second season of Love Island is heating up in a big way. It's been a week since the "Islanders" first arrived at the villa (in Las Vegas), and fans have now had to say goodbye to three of the original 11 contestants.

On Monday, the moment that many of the guys had been dreading finally arrived -- a recoupling ceremony in which the ladies would choose their partners and the guys left single would be leaving.

In reality, there was really only two couples who seemed to be mixed up in drama this week, and one was a fan favorite: James and Moira. When new islander Calvin came into the villa earlier this week, it threw a monkey wrench in their well-oiled love machine, and James handled it poorly.

The sweet, scruffy James got increasingly jealous and paranoid, while Calvin seemed to charm Moira off the bat. James was told by almost everyone to cool it and quit acting so unhinged, and he did his best to win her back.

Meanwhile, Rachel's connection with Jeremiah just felt off, and Jeremiah seemed pretty indifferent toward their romance. Caleb, however, was a warm shoulder to cry on, and that proved to be the tipping point for Rachel.

When it finally came time to recouple, most of the women chose to stay in their previous relationships. However, when it got to Rachel, she made up her mind and want with Caleb. This essentially sealed Jeremiah's fate.

When it came to Moira's turn, it seemed like a tough choice, but she ultimately decided to see what romance could be found with Calvin, which meant James' time in the villa had come to an end.

From the tears on all the guys' faces, it seemed that they were more emotional about the eliminations ruining their bromances than their love chances. After all, James and Jeremiah had formed a pretty close connection with their fellow suitors during the past week.

"I played the hand I was dealt. Justine and Rachel, they were wonderful girls but I just don't think they were the perfect fit for me," Jeremiah shared in a candid interview after the elimination. "I'm going to miss the friendships and the bonds that I made with people here. It kind of sucks right now."

To cap off a dramatic episode, a new Islander was introduced into the fray: Lauren, who hails from Oxford in the U.K. As a twist, fan voting will determine which of the guys goes on a date with Lauren later this week.

Love Island airs nightly at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS with highlight episodes airing Saturdays.

