Lucy Hale will never forget being in the same room as Meghan Markle!

While chatting with ET via Zoom this week, the 30-year-old actress recalled meeting the future Duchess of Sussex years ago, on the set of her very first pilot.

"I didn't realize this because none of my scenes were with her, but it was an ABC pilot. I had just moved to Los Angeles. I was like 16," Hale told ET's Katie Krause. "It was called Secrets of a Small Town, and she was in that pilot. I remember at the table read I was like, 'Oh my god, she's so beautiful,' but I don't think I ever spoke to her."

"I've never met Prince Harry," she continued, jokingly adding, "Only in my dreams."

Flash forward to present day, Hale currently stars as the titular character in The CW's Katy Keene. The actress teased to ET what fans can expect ahead of the season 1 finale, airing Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

"There's a lot going on! We have a huge realization from Katy that she's still in love with someone, so she's chasing after that," she shared. "She's also getting her revenge on Guy [Luke Cook] with a really spectacular show."

"Then, we have a potential dad that comes into play! We feel like we might meet who Katy's dad is, which is huge, because that's what a lot of the series has been about," she added. "Oh! And I get to sing one of my favorite songs of all time. So, just a little bit of everything going on."

Hale also discussed where she thinks the series could go if it were to get picked up for a second season.

"Katy's got a few men in her life and she's got some options. But I guess where we end off the season, anything goes," she teased. "We kinda leave it up to next season to see what happens."

"If or when we get a season 2, the show is just so fun. Like, we're all over the place," she continued. "We're singing. We're dancing. We've got romance. We've got drama. We've got fashion. So, we leave off a good spot for everyone in the show."

Watch the video below for more highlights from Hale's ET interview, including how the upcoming Pretty Little Liars virtual reunion came to be, and whether the beloved cast would be down for a movie!

