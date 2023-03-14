Lucy Liu isn't totally ruling out a return to Charlie's Angels.

ET's Ash Crossan spoke to Liu at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday, where Liu said that while she doesn't know "what lies ahead," she would love to work with her fellow angels, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz again.

"I don't know. I mean, of course, we love each other. So, any opportunity to work together would be fun, but I don't know what lies ahead. Obviously, there's been many iterations of Charlie's Angels," Liu said. "And people really want to see women together and be powerful. So, that's a very positive thing."

She shared a similar sentiment when talking to ET about rebooting the 2000s film back in July, at San Diego Comic-Con, adding at the time, "Anything that they have to offer, I'm sure we would have a very good time doing it."

In the meantime, Liu has been bonded to another trio -- her goddess sisters, the Daughters of Atlas, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Led by Helen Mirren, who plays Hespera, the Daughters of Atlas fight against Shazam and his wizard mentor to retrieve the power they stole from the gods. Liu takes on the role of Kalypso, in the film, while West Side story's Rachel Zegler rounds out the trio as Anthea.

As for what role she said she'd want to see the trio in next, Liu joked a mafia movie could be next for the film's antagonists.

"Oh, I feel like we should do mafia. That would be really cool," she gushed. "Helen would be the head of course. I would be I would be Sonny."

Liu had to work hard to keep the DC film's secrets under wraps, but luckily, she wasn't holding them all in on her own, with the veteran actress telling ET that the only people she could really trust to keep all those comic book surprises to themselves were her Shazam! sisters.

"Secrets?" My sisters, for sure," Liu said of the trio. "We hung out outside of work, and we were able to gab and just talk to each other about our lives, and it was something that I cherish."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods premieres March 17.

