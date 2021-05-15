Ludacris Expecting Second Child With Wife Eudoxie Bridges

Congrats to Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie Bridges! The couple is expecting their second child together, Ludacris announced on Instagram on Friday.

The rapper -- who is dad to daughter Cadence, 5, with Eudoxie, as well as daughter Cai, 6, and daughter Karma, 18, from previous relationships -- shared the news in a sweet birthday post for his wife. Eudoxie proudly shows off her baby bump in the pics, posing in front of a table filled with flower arrangements.

"How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift?" Ludacris captioned the post. "Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges 👼🏽."

Fans and celeb friends like Taraji P. Henson and Ne-Yo offered their well wishes in the comments, congratulating the couple on their soon-to-be bundle of joy.

Eudoxie shared more photos on her Instagram, writing, "Blessed year indeed.❤️🙏🏽 #35."

It's an eventful time for the Fast & Furious star, as the newest film in the franchise, F9, is set to finally release next month. See more in the video below.

