Luke Bryan and Cedric the Entertainer are teaming up to bring comedy, music and joy to TV through a very exciting new event show.

Sending the call out to the nation's many First Responders through a viral video challenge earlier this year, the special new show Lip Sync to the Rescue will feature 10 of the thousands of police officers, sheriffs, firefighters, and EMTs who gave it their lip-syncing best and got the most love online.

One of the groups selected was the Saratoga County, New York Deputy Sheriff's Office, who were told that they'd get a chance to "re-do" their entry with a real music producer. What they didn't know was that Bryan was in town on tour, and the celebrated singer crashed their rehearsals.

"These guys have no idea that I'm here and they've been rehearsing hard so let's surprise them," Bryan says in an exclusive clip from the upcoming special.

Bryant dropped in as the officers rehearsed their lip sync performance of his hit single "Knockin' Boots," and offered to perform with them on stage during the special, where 10 different First Responder groups will be competing for a chance at $100,000.

Hosted by Cedric, viewers will get a chance to vote on Twitter for the performers they like the most, all while celebrating the men and women who risk their lives every day in the line of duty.

Lip Sync To The Rescue airs Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and CBS All Access.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Luke Bryan Crashes Kelsea Ballerini's Interview to Share the Cutest Message! (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan Vows to Never 'TV Cheat' on His Wife by Watching 'Game of Thrones' Without Her (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan Shines in Gold Suit at 2019 ACM Awards, Jokes Blake Shelton Won't Return His Calls (Exclusive)