Luke Bryan is showing off what makes him country!

Ahead of its release later this week, ET has the exclusive behind-the-scenes first look at the music video for Bryan’s latest single, “What Makes You Country,” off his album of the same name.

In the photos from the music video shoot, a plaid-shirt-and-jeans-clad Bryan can be seen playing with his adorable dog, Choc, while hanging out on the front porch of a cabin. With a rocking chair and wooded area in the background, Bryan certainly looks every bit the country star he is!

After adding a denim jacket to his look, Bryan gets back to playing with Choc. The "Most People Are Good" singer also takes some time to look out at the beautiful landscape, even smiling for the cameras in a behind-the-scenes shot from the shoot.

For additional clues about the content of the video, turn to even more snaps from the shoot, these featuring four boys -- including Bryan’s two sons, Thomas, 10, and Tatum, 8 -- playing outside. With ATVs, mud sliding, a bonfire and general shenanigans, the boys are as country as can be.

In a last look at the video, a laughing Bryan looks delighted as he checks out a clip from the shoot.

In addition to ET's exclusive look, Bryan has been teasing the upcoming video on his Instagram account, even showing what appears to be the opening scene of "What Makes You Country." In the clip, Bryan's sitting around the fire with the kids and reluctantly agrees to let them play Spotlight in the woods, just as the opening notes of the song begin.

The new video comes in the midst of a big year for Bryan, who recently wrapped his What Makes You Country XL stadium tour, in support of his album, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Last month, ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with Bryan ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards, where he opened the show with a performance of "What Makes You Country."

Watch the video below to see what he told ET:

