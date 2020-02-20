Lunay is feeling blessed.

The 19-year-old reggaetonero has been taking Latin music by storm, and has a slew of artists backing him up. ET's Denny Directo caught up with Lunay at the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami on Thursday, where he expressed how thankful he is for his first nominations ever.

"Super excited" Lunay said of his first Premio Lo Nuestro nominations. It's the artist's first time at Premio Lo Nuestro and he is nominated for two awards: Remix of the Year for "Soltera (Remix)" and Male - New Artist.

As for what winning the New Artist award would mean to him? "It's an incredible and beautiful opportunity as a 19-year-old artist that is working hard for what he wants and wants to succeed," he said. "Puerto Rico has supported me since the beginning. I don't have any words to describe how I feel. I'm blessed."

He also took a moment to give artists like Jhay Cortez, Daddy Yankee and Karol G a shout out and thank them for backing him up. "All the artists, I want to see them tonight and support them like they have supported me," he noted.

When asked if he feels the pressure to continue to grow and create, he said, "Of course, I'm going to keep working hard."

Thankfully, Lunay has many projects in the works. "A lot of music, a lot of collaborations. I have a tour, thank God," he shared, adding, "We will start in Spain and go around the world. I'm very grateful."

