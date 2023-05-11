Lupita Nyong'o Debuts Newly Shaved Head With Glamorous Selfie

Lupita Nyong'o made a beautiful change!

On Wednesday, the actress debuted her clean shaved head. Not only did Nyong'o use the opportunity to show off her new 'do, she also made a special callout to her film, Black Panther.

"Happy without hair! (Application for the Dora Milaje submitted! 🙅🏿‍♀️), the 40-year-old Oscar winner wrote next to the selfie that puts her new haircut and makeup on display while referencing the female-led army of guards in Wakanda.

The Star Wars actress' glamorous selfie was celebrated by some of her famous friends.

"Gorginaaaaa show me a better shaped head. I'll wait...," Elaine Welteroth wrote.

"YASSSSS SO BEAUTIFUL!!!," Aja Naomi King added.

The Us actress hinted at the hair change last month after she shared a video of her cutting off her sisterlocks.

"I chopped off my sisterlocks! Here's how I said goodbye. #sisterlocks #shorthair #newhaircut," she wrote next to the video that was set over Boyz II Men's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."

"Time to let you go," Nyong'o tells the camera as she moves her fingers through her hair. "It's sad, it's oh so sad, you've been so good to me, you've been so thick for the first time in my life. I'm gonna miss you. Come back again, come back."

The video ends with the "Don't Do It" TikTok sounds playing. In the clip, Nyong'o holds up the scissors to her hair, before the transition cuts to her sticking her head out a window and showing off her brand new short haircut.

Nyong'o is no stranger to a versatile look. Throughout her career, the actress has played with various long and short natural styles -- which she has achieved with stylist Vernon François. Shortly after she cut off her locks, François opened up about his client's change.

"Lupita’s hair is so beautiful and versatile. She always looks stunning and the way she wears this hairstyle is no exception," François told Marie Claire in April. "A haircut like this can be rewarding, freeing, and exposing the nape is extremely flattering."

