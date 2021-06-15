Lupita Nyong'o is back on the red carpet for the first time in over a year. The Black Panther star hit the red carpet at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival at Pier 76 in New York City on Tuesday, where she stepped out to attend a screening of Ghanian-American director Nana Mensah's new film Queen of Glory.

The Oscar-winning actress stunned in a black-and-white checkered harlequin-style dress, which she accessorized with a black hat, red earrings and a bold, red lip. She kept the rest of her makeup simple, opting for dark gray shimmer shadow on her eye lids.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Nyong'o, styled by celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, posed playfully on the carpet ahead of Mensah's directorial debut. Mensah also wrote and stars in the movie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Queen of Glory tells the story of PhD student Sarah, whose planned future is de-railed by the unexpected death of her mother and the news she's inherited her Christian bookstore.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Nyong'o is currently working on Black Panther 2, which is set to hit theaters July 8, 2022.

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival kicked off in New York City last week after being postponed due to the pandemic.

For more on the film festival, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Lupita Nyong'o on 'Black Panther 2' Honoring Chadwick Boseman's Legacy

Stars Honor Chadwick Boseman on What Would've Been His 44th Birthday

Jessica Chastain Assembles a Team of Rival Spies in 'The 355' Trailer

Ewan McGregor Walks Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet With 22-Year-Old Model Daughter Clara This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery