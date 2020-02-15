Lynn Cohen, 'Sex and the City' Actress, Dead at 86
Lynn Cohen, best known for her role as Magda in Sex and the City, has died. She was 86.
A rep for the actress confirms to ET that Lynn passed away in New York City on Friday. No cause of death is known at the time.
With a career spanning over 35 years, Cohen began acting in theater in the late '70s. In 1983, she made her screen debut in the film Without a Trace. Her TV credits included Nurse Jackie, Damages, NYPD Blue and Law and Order. In 2000, she joined Sex and the City, portraying Miranda's housekeeper. She reprised her role in both SATC films.
Cohen's film credits include Vanya on 42nd Street, Walking and Talking,Cradle Will Rock, Eagle Eye, The Station Agent, Munich, Across the Universe and Woody Allen's Manhattan Murder Mystery and Deconstructing Harry, among many others. She was also known as Mags in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
Following the news of her death, Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to pay tribute to Cohen. "Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ."
Kristin Davis reposted SJP's message on her Instagram Story, and added: "Thank you Lynn for your grace and support, so much talent."
Sam Claflin, who worked alongside Cohen on Catching Fire, posted a GIF of the two from the movie, writing: "I’ll carry you everywhere. Always. Lots of love to you Lynn. Bless you. RIP x."
See more tributes below:
Cohen is survived by her husband Ronald Theodore Cohen. The two had been married since 1964.
RELATED CONTENT:
Caroline Flack, 'Love Island UK' Host, Dead at 40
Raphael Coleman, 'Nanny McPhee' Child Star and Eco Activist, Dead at 25
Robert Conrad, 'The Wild Wild West' Actor, Dead at 84
Related Gallery