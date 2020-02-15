Lynn Cohen, 'Sex and the City' Actress, Dead at 86

Lynn Cohen, best known for her role as Magda in Sex and the City, has died. She was 86.

﻿A rep for the actress confirms to ET that Lynn passed away in New York City on Friday. No cause of death is known at the time.

With a career spanning over 35 years, Cohen began acting in theater in the late '70s. In 1983, she made her screen debut in the film Without a Trace. Her TV credits included Nurse Jackie, Damages, NYPD Blue and Law and Order. In 2000, she joined Sex and the City, portraying Miranda's housekeeper. She reprised her role in both SATC films.

Cohen's film credits include Vanya on 42nd Street, Walking and Talking,Cradle Will Rock, Eagle Eye, The Station Agent, Munich, Across the Universe and Woody Allen's Manhattan Murder Mystery and Deconstructing Harry, among many others. She was also known as Mags in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Following the news of her death, Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to pay tribute to Cohen. "Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ."

Kristin Davis reposted SJP's message on her Instagram Story, and added: "Thank you Lynn for your grace and support, so much talent."

Sam Claflin, who worked alongside Cohen on Catching Fire, posted a GIF of the two from the movie, writing: "I’ll carry you everywhere. Always. Lots of love to you Lynn. Bless you. RIP x."

I’ll carry you everywhere. Always. Lots of love to you Lynn. Bless you. RIP x pic.twitter.com/hPiVjzFxKN — Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) February 15, 2020

Lynn Cohen was one of the most talented and generous souls I ever met. She had this way of believing in you so ferociously, that you were forced to believe in yourself. Thank you, Lynn. I will miss you terribly. #Actress#Hero#LynnCohenRIPpic.twitter.com/tXKJ7VGkH6 — Alexander Dinelaris (@AlexDinelaris) February 15, 2020

Bless you and godspeed, our wonderful Magda for 15 years of episodes and films, thanks for your friendship and amazing talent....R.I.P. indeed #LynnCohenpic.twitter.com/aMVVUuaCSy — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) February 15, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear of the loss of our dear Lynn Cohen, you were always so bright and light to be around. Rest easy lovely 💔 https://t.co/BJ75zOWVFl — Jason Lewis (@JasonLewis) February 15, 2020

The great NY actor Lynn Cohen died today. I met her outside the Guthrie in Minneapolis on a sunny day in 1987, a moment I vividly recall. I thought she was cool. I saw her around regularly in NY over the next 20 years & finally worked with her in 2008. RIP, Lynn. You were awesome pic.twitter.com/YeO8vB0nlV — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) February 15, 2020

Cohen is survived by her husband Ronald Theodore Cohen. The two had been married since 1964.

