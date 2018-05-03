'MacGyver' Meets His Father for the First Time in Explosive Season 2 Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Someone's got daddy issues.

On Friday's MacGyver sophomore finale, appropriately titled "MacGyver + MacGyver," Mac (Lucas Till) wants out of the Phoenix Foundation, but gets a shocking surprise when he tries to tell Matty (Meredith Eaton) of his intentions. That surprise comes in the form of the man behind Oversight (guest star Tate Donovan), who Mac has just learned is his father.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode, Mac is in the middle of a dangerous car chase -- naturally -- but he can't get over the fact that the dad he'd been looking for all his life was right under his nose.

"My father, who I've been searching for, for years has been my boss this whole time? You didn't think about maybe stopping by and saying hi?" Mac says, as bullets shatter the car's back window.

Turns out, Mac's father has been the head of Phoenix since well before it became Phoenix and apparently, he's a wanted man. Fed up with his dad's non-answers and cryptic code-busting, Mac lays down the law, demanding answers to where he's been. "Maybe it means more to me than getting shot," Mac says. Unfortunately for him, he gets shot down: "Son, I understand how you feel, but now's not the time for a Q&A."

Angry that his father won't give him the information he's been desperately seeking, Mac pulls the car in reverse. If a simple heart to heart isn't on the table, then Plan B just might give him the answers he's looking for. Watch the exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

