There's only a few hours left to shop Macy's Big Home Sale for summer and save up to 60% on furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding, and more home essentials. If you've been looking to make some home upgrades this season, the Macy's sale is the perfect opportunity to finish up or get started on that home improvement project. With huge savings on big-ticket items, these home deals are just too good to miss.

Shop Macy's Big Home Sale

Until Tuesday, August 1, Macy's has thousands of discounts on everything for the home — or dorm room. Heading back to school this fall? This Macy's sale is a one-stop shop for college living essentials such as sheet sets, mattress toppers, and cookware.

You don't have to sift through hundreds of pages of epic savings because we've found all the best home deals including top brands like Cuisinart, Sealy, Serta, All-Clad, Rachael Ray and so much more. Below, check out some of the best deals from the Macy's Big Home Sale before the sale ends tomorrow.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 40% On DreamCloud's Luxury Hybrid Mattresses at the Summer Sale

Everything You Need for the Coziest College Dorm Bed On Campus

Sleep Tight with 33% Off Nectar Mattresses and Bedding

Save Up to 65% On College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

College Dorm Room Essentials That Actual College Students Swear By

Best College Dorm Room Essentials to Shop on Amazon Now

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Summer

The 25 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop Now