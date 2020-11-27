Macy's Black Friday 2020 Deals -- Take Up to 65% Off
Macy's Black Friday sale is happening now! Macy's has launched their Black Friday sale and giving you tons of steals and deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Get an amazing deal on a range of categories from the retailer including women's clothing, jewelry, menswear, kids, baby, home decor, kitchen appliances, cookware, shoes, bedding and bath products. These markdowns are labeled as "Black Friday Special" and no coupon code is needed. In addition, select items are up to 20% off the regular price with the promo code SALE.
Macy's Black Friday sale is the perfect place to take advantage of deals during the holiday shopping season. Shipping is free at $25 and returns are extended until Jan. 31. A curbside pickup option and same-day delivery are available.
See every Black Friday deal at Macy's Black Friday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best 231 Christmas Gifts of at Amazon
Oprah's Favorite Things Is Here! Shop Oprah's Holiday Picks on Amazon
Walmart Black Friday 2020: Best 75 Deals We've Found on Apple, Google Nest, 4K TVs, Samsung, Computers & More
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals: Best Sales at Walmart, Amazon, Coach, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & More
Best Amazon Device Deals for Black Friday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More
Best Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom --Shop UGG, Nike, Adidas & More
Shop These Cookware and Kitchen Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on Fitness Trackers
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals for the Home at Amazon -- Echo Show 8, Le Creuset, Keurig & More
Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Best Gift Ideas for Home, Fashion, Beauty, Babies, Men, Teens and More
The Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Under $100
Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain
The Best Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Coach, Herschel, Madewell and More
Sephora Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now -- Save Up to 20%!
Wayfair Black Friday Deals: Shop Early Discounts on Furniture and More
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals for Under $50
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Under $30