Macy’s Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

Macy's Black Friday deals are happening early! The department store has launched their Black Friday Early Access sale event -- offering shoppers a sneak peek into their Black Friday sale and letting you shop them ahead of Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

Get an amazing deal on a range of categories from the retailer including women's clothing, jewelry, menswear, kids, baby, home decor, kitchen appliances, cookware, shoes, bedding and bath products. These markdowns are labeled as "Black Friday Special" and no coupon code is needed. In addition, select items are up to 20% off the regular price with the promo code SALE.

This is a great Black Friday preview event to take advantage of for the holiday shopping season. Shipping is free at $25 and returns are extended until Jan. 31. A curbside pickup option and same-day delivery are available.

See every Black Friday deal at Macy's Black Friday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.

Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker Instant Pot Macy's Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker Instant Pot The do-it-all Instant Pot Duo Nova is 53% off. This versatile kitchen essential pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, warms and makes rice, meats, soup and more. REGULARLY $149.99 $69.99 at Macy's

14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, Created for Macy's Rachael Ray Macy's 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, Created for Macy's Rachael Ray Gift this gorgeous sky blue 14-piece cookware set from Rachael Ray. Get an extra 15% discount from the sale price. REGULARLY $299.99 $127.49 w/ code SALE at Macy's

Saltwater Duck Booties, Created for Macy's Sperry Macy's Saltwater Duck Booties, Created for Macy's Sperry The classic Sperry duck boot gets a glamorous makeover with gold laces and shimmery upper. REGULARLY $120 $72 at Macy's

Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's 32 Degrees Macy's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's 32 Degrees This warm, packable down puffer coat has a removable hood and water-resistant finish. Over 7,000 customers have purchased this winter staple! REGULARLY $100 $39.99 at Macy's

Duo-Stitch Hoodie Sun + Stone Macy's Duo-Stitch Hoodie Sun + Stone This stylish hoodie by Sun + Stone features contrast trim and drawstring. REGULARLY $60 $19.99 at Macy's

Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw Blue Ridge Macy's Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw Blue Ridge A super soft, snuggly throw is always a good holiday gift idea. We love this chic faux sherpa design. REGULARLY $39.99 $13.99 at Macy's

1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs Carter's Macy's 1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs Carter's How adorable is this cheetah print footie pajamas for baby? Score this for only $8! REGULARLY $20 $8 at Macy's

