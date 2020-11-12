Shopping

Macy’s Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
macy's sale 1280
Macy's

Macy's Black Friday deals are happening early! The department store has launched their Black Friday Early Access sale event -- offering shoppers a sneak peek into their Black Friday sale and letting you shop them ahead of Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

Get an amazing deal on a range of categories from the retailer including women's clothing, jewelry, menswear, kids, baby, home decor, kitchen appliances, cookware, shoes, bedding and bath products. These markdowns are labeled as "Black Friday Special" and no coupon code is needed. In addition, select items are up to 20% off the regular price with the promo code SALE.

This is a great Black Friday preview event to take advantage of for the holiday shopping season. Shipping is free at $25 and returns are extended until Jan. 31. A curbside pickup option and same-day delivery are available.

See every Black Friday deal at Macy's Black Friday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.

Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker
Instant Pot
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker
Macy's
Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker
Instant Pot
The do-it-all Instant Pot Duo Nova is 53% off. This versatile kitchen essential pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, warms and makes rice, meats, soup and more.
REGULARLY $149.99
14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, Created for Macy's
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, Created for Macy's
Macy's
14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, Created for Macy's
Rachael Ray
Gift this gorgeous sky blue 14-piece cookware set from Rachael Ray. Get an extra 15% discount from the sale price.
REGULARLY $299.99
Saltwater Duck Booties, Created for Macy's
Sperry
Sperry
Sperry Saltwater Duck Booties, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Saltwater Duck Booties, Created for Macy's
Sperry
The classic Sperry duck boot gets a glamorous makeover with gold laces and shimmery upper.
REGULARLY $120
Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's
32 Degrees
32 Degrees
32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's
32 Degrees
This warm, packable down puffer coat has a removable hood and water-resistant finish. Over 7,000 customers have purchased this winter staple!
REGULARLY $100
Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set, Created for Macy's
Charter Club
Charter Club
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set, Created for Macy's
Charter Club
Get festive in this cozy plaid print flannel pajama set from Charter Club.
REGULARLY $59.50
Duo-Stitch Hoodie
Sun + Stone
Sun + Stone Duo-Stitch Hoodie
Macy's
Duo-Stitch Hoodie
Sun + Stone
This stylish hoodie by Sun + Stone features contrast trim and drawstring.
REGULARLY $60
Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw
Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw
Macy's
Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw
Blue Ridge
A super soft, snuggly throw is always a good holiday gift idea. We love this chic faux sherpa design.
REGULARLY $39.99
1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
Carter's
Carter's
Carter's Carters Baby Boy 1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
Macy's
1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
Carter's
How adorable is this cheetah print footie pajamas for baby? Score this for only $8!
REGULARLY $20

