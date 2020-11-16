Macy’s Black Friday Deals to Shop Now -- Get Up to 65% Off

Macy's Black Friday deals are happening early! Macy's has launched early Black Friday deals offering shoppers a sneak peek into their Black Friday sale and letting you shop them ahead of Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

Get an amazing deal on a range of categories from the retailer including women's clothing, jewelry, menswear, kids, baby, home decor, kitchen appliances, cookware, shoes, bedding and bath products. These markdowns are labeled as "Black Friday Special" and no coupon code is needed. In addition, select items are up to 20% off the regular price with the promo code SALE.

This is a great Black Friday preview event to take advantage of for the holiday shopping season. Shipping is free at $25 and returns are extended until Jan. 31. A curbside pickup option and same-day delivery are available.

See every Black Friday deal at Macy's Black Friday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.

Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven Martha Stewart Collection Macy's Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven Martha Stewart Collection Martha Stewart Collection's Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven is ideal for slow cooking your favorite dishes like pot roasts or stews. Excellent in quality (it's Martha's, after all), this round dutch oven comes in six different colors to match your existing pot and pan sets or your kitchen decor. Grab it now while it's 60% off at Macy's Black Friday One Day Sale. REGULARLY $99.99 $39.99 at Macy's

IGI Certified Diamond (1-3/8 ct. t.w.) Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Macy's Macy's IGI Certified Diamond (1-3/8 ct. t.w.) Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Macy's Planning to go big with a holiday gift this season for that special person on your list? These diamond earrings are a whopping 65% off for Black Friday. REGULARLY $3,800 $1,299 at Macy's

Hooded Down Coat Ralph Lauren Macy's Hooded Down Coat Ralph Lauren This Lauren by Ralph Lauren Hooded Down Coat comes in eight different colors and is available in sizes XXS-XL. This winter jacket is a whopping $160 off the retail price while supplies last. REGULARLY $275 $110 at Macy's

Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker Instant Pot Macy's Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker Instant Pot The do-it-all Instant Pot Duo Nova is 53% off. This versatile kitchen essential pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, warms and makes rice, meats, soup and more. REGULARLY $149.99 $69.99 at Macy's

14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, Created for Macy's Rachael Ray Macy's 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, Created for Macy's Rachael Ray Gift this gorgeous sky blue 14-piece cookware set from Rachael Ray. Get an extra 15% discount from the sale price. REGULARLY $299.99 $127.49 w/ code SALE at Macy's

Saltwater Duck Booties, Created for Macy's Sperry Macy's Saltwater Duck Booties, Created for Macy's Sperry The classic Sperry duck boot gets a glamorous makeover with gold laces and shimmery upper. REGULARLY $120 $72 at Macy's

Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups Ninja Macy's Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups Ninja The Ninja BL660 Professional Blender is perfect for everything from frozen drinks to your daily smoothies and comes with additional single-serve cups. REGULARLY $149.99 $119.99 at Macy's

Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's 32 Degrees Macy's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's 32 Degrees This warm, packable down puffer coat has a removable hood and water-resistant finish. Over 7,000 customers have purchased this winter staple! REGULARLY $100 $39.99 at Macy's

Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Macy's Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali glove feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality. $35 at Macy’s

Neuro Smooth 1.25" Flat Iron Paul Mitchell Macy's Neuro Smooth 1.25" Flat Iron Paul Mitchell The Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth 1.25" Flat Iron is a professional-grade styling tool which features adjustable temperature control, IsoTherm titanium plates and a microchip to allow for lightning-fast heat recovery. REGULARLY $149.99 $107.25 at Macy's

6.5 Qt. Slow Cooker All-Clad Macy's 6.5 Qt. Slow Cooker All-Clad This slow cooker is a kitchen essential for the upcoming chilly months. REGULARLY $224.99 $179.99 at Macy's

Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat First Impressions Macy's Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat First Impressions This plush A-line coat with hood is absolutely adorable. REGULARLY $40 $16 at Macy's

Duo-Stitch Hoodie Sun + Stone Macy's Duo-Stitch Hoodie Sun + Stone This stylish hoodie by Sun + Stone features contrast trim and drawstring. REGULARLY $60 $19.99 at Macy's

Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw Blue Ridge Macy's Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw Blue Ridge A super soft, snuggly throw is always a good holiday gift idea. We love this chic faux sherpa design. REGULARLY $39.99 $13.99 at Macy's

Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress Tommy Hilifiger Macy's Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress Tommy Hilifiger This Tommy Hilfiger Balloon-Sleeve Paisley-Print Midi Dress will be an essential part of your fall wardrobe. REGULARLY $129 $90.30 at Macy's

Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater Nautica Macy's Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater Nautica This little girls Nautica zip-up jacket is great for layering during the winter months. REGULARLY $45 $27 at Macy's

1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs Carter's Macy's 1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs Carter's How adorable is this cheetah print footie pajamas for baby? Score this for only $8! REGULARLY $20 $8 at Macy's

