Black Friday is just a little over a week away, and Macy's is already offering huge deals at their Black Friday Early Access sales event! The department store has kicked off the early Black Friday shopping event ahead of Thanksgiving weekend. From now through Wednesday, Nov. 22, Macy's is offering up to 70% off on specials across the website from cookware sets and other home decor essentials, to apparel, handbags, pajamas, luggage collections, diamond jewelry and more. Plus, select sale items are an extra 10% off when you use the promo code SCORE.

The Macy's Black Friday Early Access sale is perfect for those who have already started shopping for holiday gifts or are looking to score deals before the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially starts. Shopping early this holiday season is generally a good idea as industry experts suggest, due to shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation through Thanksgiving Day.

You can get a deal on just about anything at Macy's right now! Standout items on sale include the St. Tropez Luggage Collection, Michael Kors Hooded Puffer Coat, Hotel Collection Waffle Bath Robe, Sam Edelman Chelsea Boots, Nespresso Deluxe Coffee Maker, Diamond Bolo Bracelet, Cuisinart Toaster Oven and more. Macy's is also set to release more Black Friday deals on Nov. 23.

Check out the best deals at Macy's Black Friday Early Access sale to get your holiday shopping started early and see ET Style's top picks below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Plus, check out other can't-miss Black Friday deals and gift ideas at Macy's now.

