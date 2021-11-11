Shopping

Macy's Black Friday Preview Sale: Take Up to 20% Off Select Cookware, Luggage, Handbags and More

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
macys black friday
Macy's

Black Friday is a few weeks away, but Macy's is already offering huge deals at their Black Friday Preview sales event! The department store has kicked off an early Black Friday shopping event ahead of Thanksgiving week. From now through Wednesday, Nov. 22, Macy's is offering an extra 20% off discount (or up to) on everything from cookware sets and other home decor essentials, to apparel, handbags, pajamas, luggage collections, diamond jewelry and more with the code SCORE.

The Macy's Black Friday Preview sale is perfect for those who have already started shopping for holiday gifts or are looking to score deals before the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially starts. Shopping early this holiday season is generally a good idea as industry experts suggest, due to shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation through Thanksgiving Day.

You can get a deal on just about anything at Macy's right now! Standout items on sale include the St. Tropez Luggage Collection, Michael Kors Hooded Puffer Coat, Hotel Collection Waffle Bath Robe, Sam Edelman Chelsea Boots, Nespresso Deluxe Coffee Maker, Diamond Bolo Bracelet, Cuisinart Toaster Oven and more. Macy's is also set to release more Black Friday deals on Nov. 23.

Check out the best deals at Macy's Black Friday Preview sale to get your holiday shopping started early and see ET Style's top picks below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Delsey St. Tropez Hardside Luggage Collection
Delsey St. Tropez Hardside Luggage Collection
Macy's
Delsey St. Tropez Hardside Luggage Collection
Take on holiday travel in style with this St. Tropez Hardside Luggage Collection from Delsey.
STARTS AT $480$204-$263
Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat
Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat
Macy's
Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat
Cozy up this winter in this chic Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat.
$250$145
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Macy's
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Grab this hotel quality bath robe on sale. 
$200$102
Nespresso Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker
Nespresso Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker
Macy's
Nespresso Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker
Elevate your winter mornings with this Nespresso Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker.
$230$207
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Macy's
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Stay comfortable through the long winter months with Sam Edelman's stylish Chelsea Boot.
$99$63
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Macy's
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven
This Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven has over 3,000 5-star reviews on Macy's website -- and for good reason.
$230$207
Diamond Bolo Bracelet
Diamond Bolo Bracelet
Macy's
Diamond Bolo Bracelet
It doesn't much more elegant than a classic Diamond Bolo Bracelet.
$250$47
Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set
Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set
Macy's
Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set
Lounge around your home in style with this Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set.
$70$35

Plus, check out other can't-miss Black Friday deals at Macy's now.

Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Macy's
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Simplify your holiday cooking prep with this Bella air fryer.
$65$38
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
Macy's
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
A stylish pajama set is always a good gift idea. 
$60$24
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows & Throw
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows and Throw
Macy's
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows & Throw
Add holiday cheer to your living room with these festive plaid print pillows and throw. 
$60$24
Calvin Klein Women's Reyna Crossbody
Calvin Klein Women's Reyna Crossbody
Macy's
Calvin Klein Women's Reyna Crossbody
Elevate any outfit with this hunter-colored tote from Calvin Klein.
$118$71
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware & Bakeware Set
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware and Bakeware Set
Macy's
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware & Bakeware Set
Are your pots and pans looking worse for wear? Replace them with this awesome deal on a 16-piece cookware and bakeware set. 
$200$100
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, or 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, or 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
An $800 diamond tennis bracelet for under $250? Adding to cart now! 
$800$249
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Rose Gold Sterling Silver & 14k Gold Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Rose Gold Sterling Silver & 14k Gold Sterling Silver
Gift a loved one (or treat yourself) a stunning and timeless pair of diamond earrings. 
$700$199
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
This cozy hoodie from Tommy Hilfiger is going to come in handy this holiday season and beyond. 
$90$45

RELATED CONTENT: 

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses

Save $800 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV

The Best Black Friday 2021 Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Now

What You Need to Know About Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Boots and Shoes