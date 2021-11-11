Black Friday is a few weeks away, but Macy's is already offering huge deals at their Black Friday Preview sales event! The department store has kicked off an early Black Friday shopping event ahead of Thanksgiving week. From now through Wednesday, Nov. 22, Macy's is offering an extra 20% off discount (or up to) on everything from cookware sets and other home decor essentials, to apparel, handbags, pajamas, luggage collections, diamond jewelry and more with the code SCORE.

The Macy's Black Friday Preview sale is perfect for those who have already started shopping for holiday gifts or are looking to score deals before the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially starts. Shopping early this holiday season is generally a good idea as industry experts suggest, due to shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation through Thanksgiving Day.

You can get a deal on just about anything at Macy's right now! Standout items on sale include the St. Tropez Luggage Collection, Michael Kors Hooded Puffer Coat, Hotel Collection Waffle Bath Robe, Sam Edelman Chelsea Boots, Nespresso Deluxe Coffee Maker, Diamond Bolo Bracelet, Cuisinart Toaster Oven and more. Macy's is also set to release more Black Friday deals on Nov. 23.

Check out the best deals at Macy's Black Friday Preview sale to get your holiday shopping started early and see ET Style's top picks below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Plus, check out other can't-miss Black Friday deals at Macy's now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses

Save $800 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV

The Best Black Friday 2021 Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Now

What You Need to Know About Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Boots and Shoes