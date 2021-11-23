Black Friday is officially launching later this week, but Macy's is already offering huge deals at their Black Friday sale event! The department store has kicked off the early Black Friday deals ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

From now through Saturday, Nov. 27, Macy's is offering up to 70% off on specials across the website from cookware sets and other home decor essentials, to apparel, handbags, pajamas, luggage collections, diamond jewelry and more. Plus, select sale items are an extra 20% off when you use the promo code BLKFRI.

The Macy's Black Friday sale is perfect for those who have already started shopping for holiday gifts or are looking to score deals before the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially starts. Shopping early this holiday season is generally a good idea as industry experts suggest, due to shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation through Thanksgiving Day.

You can get a deal on just about anything at Macy's right now! Standout items on sale include the UGG Fluff Mini Boots, Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses, Delsey St. Tropez Luggage Collection, Michael Kors Hooded Puffer Coat, Hotel Collection Waffle Bath Robe, Sam Edelman Chelsea Boots, Nespresso Deluxe Coffee Maker, Diamond Bolo Bracelet, Cuisinart Toaster Oven and more.

Check out the best deals at Macy's Black Friday sale to get your holiday shopping started early and see ET's top picks below.

