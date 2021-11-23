Shopping

Macy's Black Friday Sale: Up to 70% Off Specials on UGG, Ray-Ban, Nespresso and More

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
macys black friday
Macy's

Black Friday is officially launching later this week, but Macy's is already offering huge deals at their Black Friday sale event! The department store has kicked off the early Black Friday deals ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

From now through Saturday, Nov. 27, Macy's is offering up to 70% off on specials across the website from cookware sets and other home decor essentials, to apparel, handbags, pajamas, luggage collections, diamond jewelry and more. Plus, select sale items are an extra 20% off when you use the promo code BLKFRI

The Macy's Black Friday sale is perfect for those who have already started shopping for holiday gifts or are looking to score deals before the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially starts. Shopping early this holiday season is generally a good idea as industry experts suggest, due to shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation through Thanksgiving Day.

You can get a deal on just about anything at Macy's right now! Standout items on sale include the UGG Fluff Mini Boots, Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses, Delsey St. Tropez Luggage Collection, Michael Kors Hooded Puffer Coat, Hotel Collection Waffle Bath Robe, Sam Edelman Chelsea Boots, Nespresso Deluxe Coffee Maker, Diamond Bolo Bracelet, Cuisinart Toaster Oven and more. 

Check out the best deals at Macy's Black Friday sale to get your holiday shopping started early and see ET's top picks below. 

UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Boots
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Boots
Macy's
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Boots
Hurry to score the UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Boots for 25% off. 
$170$127
Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, RB2132 New Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, RB2132 New Wayfarer
Macy's
Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, RB2132 New Wayfarer
Gift the classic and always fashionable Ray-Ban wayfarer sunglasses. 
$200$140
Gucci Sunglasses, GG0034S
Gucci Sunglasses, GG0034S
Macy's
Gucci Sunglasses, GG0034S
Grab these sophisticated Gucci shades for yourself. It's 30% off! 
$390$273
Charter Club V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, In Regular and Petites
Charter Club V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, In Regular and Petites
Macy's
Charter Club V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, In Regular and Petites
Get a $99 cashmere sweater for just $40 -- a great reason to stock up on multiples for winter. 
$99$40
Delsey St. Tropez 24" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Delsey St. Tropez Hardside Check-In Spinner
Macy's
Delsey St. Tropez 24" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Take on holiday travel in style with this St. Tropez Hardside spinner suitcase from Delsey.
$560$224
Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat
Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat
Macy's
Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat
Cozy up this winter in this chic Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat.
$250$100
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Macy's
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Grab this hotel quality bath robe on sale. 
$200$80
Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aerocinno Frother
Nespresso Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker
Macy's
Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aerocinno Frother
Elevate your winter mornings with this Nespresso Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker. 
$300$180
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Macy's
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Stay comfortable through the long winter months with Sam Edelman's stylish Chelsea Boot.
$99$59
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Macy's
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven
This Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven has over 3,000 5-star reviews on Macy's website -- and for good reason. 
$288$160
Diamond Bolo Bracelet
Diamond Bolo Bracelet
Macy's
Diamond Bolo Bracelet
It doesn't much more elegant than a classic Diamond Bolo Bracelet. Use the code BLKFRI for an extra 20% off. 
$250$47
Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set
Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set
Macy's
Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set
Lounge around your home in style with this Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set.
$70$35
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
Macy's
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
A stylish pajama set is always a good gift idea. 
$60$20
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows & Throw
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows and Throw
Macy's
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows & Throw
Add holiday cheer to your living room with these festive plaid print pillows and throw. 
$60$18
Calvin Klein Women's Reyna Crossbody
Calvin Klein Women's Reyna Crossbody
Macy's
Calvin Klein Women's Reyna Crossbody
Elevate any outfit with this hunter-colored tote from Calvin Klein.
$118$59
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware & Bakeware Set
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware and Bakeware Set
Macy's
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware & Bakeware Set
Are your pots and pans looking worse for wear? Replace them with this awesome deal on a 16-piece cookware and bakeware set. 
$200$70
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, or 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, or 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
An $800 diamond tennis bracelet for under $250? Adding to cart now! 
$800$249
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Rose Gold Sterling Silver & 14k Gold Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Rose Gold Sterling Silver & 14k Gold Sterling Silver
Gift a loved one (or treat yourself) a stunning and timeless pair of diamond earrings. 
$700$175
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
This cozy hoodie from Tommy Hilfiger is going to come in handy this holiday season and beyond. 
$90$45
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Macy's
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Simplify your holiday cooking prep with this Bella air fryer.
$65$25

