Macy's Cyber Monday 2020 Deals -- 20% Off Clothing, Shoes and More
It's not Monday quite yet, but Macy's Cyber Monday sale is happening now! Macy's has followed up their Black Friday sale with new discounts and tons of steals and deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Get an amazing deal on a range of categories from the retailer including women's clothing, jewelry, menswear, kids, baby, home decor, kitchen appliances, cookware, shoes, bedding and bath products. These markdowns are labeled as "Black Friday Special" and no coupon code is needed. In addition, select items are up to 20% off the regular price with the promo code CYBER.
Macy's Cyber Monday sale is the perfect place to take advantage of deals during the holiday shopping season. Shipping is free at $25 and returns are extended until Jan. 31. A curbside pickup option and same-day delivery are available.
See every post-Black Friday Cyber Week deal at Macy's Cyber Monday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.
Cyber Monday Deals Happening Now
Black Friday Deals Still Available
