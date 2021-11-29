Black Friday is officially behind us, and the Macy's Cyber Monday sale event is going strong! The department store has rolled out more the early Cyber Week deals so shoppers can finish checking gifts and goods off of their lists.

Today, Macy's is offering discounts on specials across the website from cookware sets and other home decor essentials to apparel, handbags, pajamas, luggage collections, diamond jewelry and more. Plus, select sale items are an extra 20% off when you use the promo code CYBER.

The Macy's Cyber Monday sale is perfect for those who have already started shopping for holiday gifts. Shopping early this holiday season is generally a good idea as industry experts suggest, due to shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation. If you'd rather avoid shipping altogether, Macy's offers the option to buy online and pick up in store.

Standout items on sale include the UGG Fluff Mini boots, Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, the Delsey St. Tropez Luggage Collection, a Michael Kors Hooded Puffer coat, a Hotel Collection Waffle Bath Robe, Sam Edelman Chelsea Boots, the Nespresso Deluxe Coffee Maker, a diamond bolo bracelet, an electric air fryer and more.

Check out the best deals at Macy's Cyber Monday sale to get your holiday shopping started early and see ET's top picks below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale

Samsung Cyber Monday 2021: Access to the Best Deals

The Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals to Shop Now: Casper, Nectar, More

Kate Spade Surprise Cyber Monday: Take Up to 75% Off Everything Now

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: Best Deals on Leggings

Coach Cyber Monday Deals: Save 70% on Bags and Gifts at Coach Outlet