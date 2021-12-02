Black Friday is officially behind us, and the Macy's Cyber Week sale event is going strong! The department store has rolled out more the early Cyber Week deals so shoppers can finish checking gifts and goods off of their lists.

Today, Macy's is offering discounts on specials across the website from cookware sets and other home decor essentials to apparel, handbags, pajamas, luggage collections, diamond jewelry and more. Plus, select sale items are an extra 30% off when you use the promo code FRIEND.

The Macy's Cyber Week sale is perfect for those who have already started shopping for holiday gifts. Shopping early this holiday season is generally a good idea as industry experts suggest, due to shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation. If you'd rather avoid shipping altogether, Macy's offers the option to buy online and pick up in store.

Standout items on sale include the UGG Fluff Mini boots, Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, the Delsey St. Tropez Luggage Collection, a Michael Kors Hooded Puffer coat, a Hotel Collection Waffle Bath Robe, Sam Edelman Chelsea Boots, the Nespresso Deluxe Coffee Maker, a diamond bolo bracelet, an electric air fryer and more.

Check out the best deals at Macy's Cyber Week sale to get your holiday shopping started early and see ET's top picks below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

