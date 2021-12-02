Shopping

Macy's Cyber Week Sale: Take An Extra 30% Off Select Items

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Macy's Cyber Sale
Macy's

Black Friday is officially behind us, and the Macy's Cyber Week sale event is going strong! The department store has rolled out more the early Cyber Week deals so shoppers can finish checking gifts and goods off of their lists. 

Today, Macy's is offering discounts on specials across the website from cookware sets and other home decor essentials to apparel, handbags, pajamas, luggage collections, diamond jewelry and more. Plus, select sale items are an extra 30% off when you use the promo code FRIEND

The Macy's Cyber Week sale is perfect for those who have already started shopping for holiday gifts. Shopping early this holiday season is generally a good idea as industry experts suggest, due to shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation. If you'd rather avoid shipping altogether, Macy's offers the option to buy online and pick up in store. 

Standout items on sale include the UGG Fluff Mini boots, Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, the Delsey St. Tropez Luggage Collection, a Michael Kors Hooded Puffer coat, a Hotel Collection Waffle Bath Robe, Sam Edelman Chelsea Boots, the Nespresso Deluxe Coffee Maker, a diamond bolo bracelet, an electric air fryer and more. 

Check out the best deals at Macy's Cyber Week sale to get your holiday shopping started early and see ET's top picks below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Macy's
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Simplify your holiday cooking prep with this Bella air fryer.
$65$38
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Boots
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Boots
Macy's
UGG Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Boots
Hurry to score the UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Boots for $40 off. 
$170$128
14k Gold Diamond Stud Earrings
Macys Black Friday Diamond Stud Earrings
Macys
14k Gold Diamond Stud Earrings
These sparkling beauties are available in silver, gold and rose gold. 
$750$120
Star Wars: The Mandorlorian Grogu Bitty Boomer Bluetooth Toy Speaker
Star Wars The Mandorlorian Grogu Bitty Boomer Bluetooth Toy Speaker
Macys, Star Wars, Bitty Boomer
Star Wars: The Mandorlorian Grogu Bitty Boomer Bluetooth Toy Speaker
Groove with Grogu! This adorable The Child toy speaker makes a great stocking stuffer. 
$20$17
Charter Club V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, In Regular and Petites
Charter Club V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, In Regular and Petites
Macy's
Charter Club V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, In Regular and Petites
Get a $99 cashmere sweater for just $56 -- a great reason to stock up on multiples for winter. 
$99$56
Delsey St. Tropez 24" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Delsey St. Tropez Hardside Check-In Spinner
Macy's
Delsey St. Tropez 24" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Take on holiday travel in style with this St. Tropez Hardside spinner suitcase from Delsey.
$560$210
Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat
Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat
Macy's
Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat
Cozy up this winter in this chic Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Packable Down Puffer Coat.
$250$119
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Macy's
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Grab this hotel quality bath robe on sale. 
$200$84
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Macy's
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Stay comfortable through the long winter months with Sam Edelman's stylish Chelsea Boot.
$99$69
Diamond Bolo Bracelet
Diamond Bolo Bracelet
Macy's
Diamond Bolo Bracelet
It doesn't much more elegant than a classic Diamond Bolo Bracelet. 
$250$59
Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set
Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set
Macy's
Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set
Lounge around your home in style with this Velvet Tiedye Long Sleeve Top & Jogger Lounge Set.
$70$49
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
Macy's
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
A stylish pajama set is always a good gift idea. 
$60$25
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows & Throw
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows and Throw
Macy's
Birch Trail Holiday Prints 3 Pack Decorative Pillows & Throw
Add holiday cheer to your living room with these festive plaid print pillows and throw. 
$60$21
Calvin Klein Women's Reyna Crossbody
Calvin Klein Women's Reyna Crossbody
Macy's
Calvin Klein Women's Reyna Crossbody
Elevate any outfit with this hunter-colored tote from Calvin Klein.
$118$83
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware & Bakeware Set
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware and Bakeware Set
Macy's
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware & Bakeware Set
Are your pots and pans looking worse for wear? Replace them with this awesome deal on a 16-piece cookware and bakeware set. 
$200$70
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, or 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, or 14k Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
An $800 diamond tennis bracelet for under $175? Adding to cart now! 
$800$174
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Rose Gold Sterling Silver & 14k Gold Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, 14k Rose Gold Sterling Silver & 14k Gold Sterling Silver
Gift a loved one (or treat yourself) a stunning and timeless pair of diamond earrings. 
$700$139
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
This cozy hoodie from Tommy Hilfiger is going to come in handy this holiday season and beyond. 
$90$47

