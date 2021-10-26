Shopping

Macy’s Friends and Family Sale Has Deals on Almost Everything -- Take an Extra 30% Off

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Macy's Friends & Family sale
Getty Images

It's not Black Friday yet, but you may want to start your holiday shopping now. At least that's what industry experts suggest, with shipping delays and supply chain issues affecting the nation.

Luckily, many stores are offering deals that rival Black Friday discounts now -- including Macy's. The retailer is getting a head start on its holiday savings and Black Friday deals are now here in the form of a Friends & Family sale which boasts major deals on select regular priced, sale and clearance styles through Nov. 1.

For a limited time, shoppers can take an additional 30% off top brands with the code FRIEND -- including a Michael Kors puffer coat, a KitchenAid stand mixer and DKNY luggage sets, among other items.

This is the first major sale to kick off Macy's holiday deals, with the retailer's Black Friday 2021 sale set to begin on Nov. 3, and a fuller line-up of deals which will launch on Nov. 23.

Check out the early Black Friday deals at Macy's Friends & Family sale ahead to get your holiday shopping started early.

Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Macy's
Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Cozy up in a faux trimmed puffer coat from Michael Kors.
$280$137
DKNY Rapture Luggage Collection
DKNY Rapture Luggage Collection
DKNY
DKNY Rapture Luggage Collection
Travel comfortably and in style this holiday season with DKNY's super chic luggage set collection.
$375STARTS AT $83
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Step up your kitchen cooking game with a cookware set from the cult-favorite All-Clad collection.
$1,167$700
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Macy's
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Stay comfortable through the long winter months with Sam Edelman's stylish Chelsea Boot.
$99$69
Homedics Tower Air Purifier
Homedics Tower Air Purifier
Macy's
Homedics Tower Air Purifier
Air purifiers are a hot commodity right now -- especially as we head into flu season. Keep your home air fresh with this top-rated model from Homedics.
$417$250
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream
Macy's
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream
Save big on Kiehl's ultra-nourishing facial cream formula.
$80$49
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Macy's
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Simplify your holiday cooking and baking this holiday season with KitchenAid's cult-favorite stand mixer.
$430$387
INC Faux-Leather Leggings
INC Faux-Leather Leggings
Macy's
INC Faux-Leather Leggings
Faux leather leggings are a top trending style -- and this breathable pair from INC is perfect for winter and beyond.
$60$42
MAC Studio Fix Collection
Studio Fix Collection
Macy's
MAC Studio Fix Collection
Freshen up your cosmetics collection with this MAC set.
$40$34
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings
Macy's
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings
These 14k Gold diamond stud earrings are now majorly marked down at Macy's -- but only for a limited time.
$750$368

