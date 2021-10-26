It's not Black Friday yet, but you may want to start your holiday shopping now. At least that's what industry experts suggest, with shipping delays and supply chain issues affecting the nation.

Luckily, many stores are offering deals that rival Black Friday discounts now -- including Macy's. The retailer is getting a head start on its holiday savings and Black Friday deals are now here in the form of a Friends & Family sale which boasts major deals on select regular priced, sale and clearance styles through Nov. 1.

For a limited time, shoppers can take an additional 30% off top brands with the code FRIEND -- including a Michael Kors puffer coat, a KitchenAid stand mixer and DKNY luggage sets, among other items.

This is the first major sale to kick off Macy's holiday deals, with the retailer's Black Friday 2021 sale set to begin on Nov. 3, and a fuller line-up of deals which will launch on Nov. 23.

Check out the early Black Friday deals at Macy's Friends & Family sale ahead to get your holiday shopping started early.

Homedics Tower Air Purifier Macy's Homedics Tower Air Purifier Air purifiers are a hot commodity right now -- especially as we head into flu season. Keep your home air fresh with this top-rated model from Homedics. $417 $250 Buy Now

INC Faux-Leather Leggings Macy's INC Faux-Leather Leggings Faux leather leggings are a top trending style -- and this breathable pair from INC is perfect for winter and beyond. $60 $42 Buy Now

