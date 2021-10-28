Black Friday is still weeks away, but you may want to start your holiday shopping now. At least that's what industry experts suggest, with shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation through Thanksgiving Day.

Luckily, many stores are offering discounts that rival Black Friday deals now -- including Macy's. The retailer is getting a head start on its holiday savings with Macy's Friends & Family sale which boasts major deals on select regular priced, sale and clearance styles through Nov. 1 and they offer curbside pickup.

You can get a deal on just about anything. For a limited time, shoppers can get an additional 30% discount on top brands with the promo code FRIEND -- including a Michael Kors puffer coat, a KitchenAid stand mixer and DKNY luggage sets, among other items.

This is the first major sale to kick off Macy's holiday deals, with the retailer's Black Friday 2021 sale set to begin on Nov. 3, and a fuller line-up of deals which will launch on Nov. 23.

Check out the early Black Friday deals at Macy's Friends & Family sale ahead to get your holiday shopping started early.

INC Faux-Leather Leggings Macy's INC Faux-Leather Leggings Faux leather leggings are a top trending style -- and this breathable pair from INC is perfect for winter and beyond. $60 $42 Buy Now

Homedics Tower Air Purifier Macy's Homedics Tower Air Purifier Air purifiers are a hot commodity right now -- especially as we head into flu season. Keep your home air fresh with this top-rated model from Homedics. $417 $250 Buy Now

