Macy’s Friends and Family Sale Has Deals on Practically Everything -- Take an Extra 30% Off

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Black Friday is still weeks away, but you may want to start your holiday shopping now. At least that's what industry experts suggest, with shipping delays and supply chain issues that could affect the nation through Thanksgiving Day. 

Luckily, many stores are offering discounts that rival Black Friday deals now -- including Macy's. The retailer is getting a head start on its holiday savings with Macy's Friends & Family sale which boasts major deals on select regular priced, sale and clearance styles through Nov. 1 and they offer curbside pickup. 

You can get a deal on just about anything. For a limited time, shoppers can get an additional 30% discount on top brands with the promo code FRIEND -- including a Michael Kors puffer coat, a KitchenAid stand mixer and DKNY luggage sets, among other items.

This is the first major sale to kick off Macy's holiday deals, with the retailer's Black Friday 2021 sale set to begin on Nov. 3, and a fuller line-up of deals which will launch on Nov. 23.

Check out the early Black Friday deals at Macy's Friends & Family sale ahead to get your holiday shopping started early.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Fleece Jacket
This cozy hoodie from Tommy Hilfiger is going to come in handy this holiday season and beyond. 
$90$47
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings
Macy's
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings
These 14k Gold diamond stud earrings are now majorly marked down at Macy's -- but only for a limited time.
$750$368
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Step up your kitchen cooking game with a cookware set from the cult-favorite All-Clad collection.
$1,167$700
MAC Studio Fix Collection
Studio Fix Collection
Macy's
MAC Studio Fix Collection
Freshen up your cosmetics collection with this MAC set.
$40$34
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Macy's
Sam Edelman Women's Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Boots
Stay comfortable through the long winter months with Sam Edelman's stylish Chelsea Boot.
$99$69
INC Faux-Leather Leggings
INC Faux-Leather Leggings
Macy's
INC Faux-Leather Leggings
Faux leather leggings are a top trending style -- and this breathable pair from INC is perfect for winter and beyond.
$60$42
Homedics Tower Air Purifier
Homedics Tower Air Purifier
Macy's
Homedics Tower Air Purifier
Air purifiers are a hot commodity right now -- especially as we head into flu season. Keep your home air fresh with this top-rated model from Homedics.
$417$250
DKNY Rapture Luggage Collection
DKNY Rapture Luggage Collection
DKNY
DKNY Rapture Luggage Collection
Travel comfortably and in style this holiday season with DKNY's super chic luggage set collection.
$375STARTS AT $83
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream
Macy's
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream
Save big on Kiehl's ultra-nourishing facial cream formula.
$80$49
Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Macy's
Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Cozy up in a faux trimmed puffer coat from Michael Kors.
$280$137
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Macy's
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Simplify your holiday cooking and baking this holiday season with KitchenAid's cult-favorite stand mixer.
$430$387

