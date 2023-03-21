Shopping

Macy's Home Sale Is Here for Spring: Save Up to 60% on Furniture, Kitchen Essentials, Luggage and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Macy's Home Sale has kicked off for spring, and shoppers can save up to 60% on furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding, mattresses, and more home essentials. If you have been looking to make some home upgrades for spring, the Macy's sale is the perfect opportunity to finish up or get started on that home improvement project. With huge savings on items that might normally be a splurge to purchase, these home deals are just too good to miss. 

The Home sale is only here for a limited time, so don't wait to shop these unbeatable deals. Macy's has discounts on thousands of products, including homeware, furniture, bedding, luggage, kitchen essentials and more. You don't have to sift through hundreds of pages of amazing savings because we've rounded up the best deals including from brands like Samsonite, Sealy, Serta and more. 

Check out some of the best deals from Macy's Home Sale below. 

Greystone 5pc Dining Set
Greystone 5pc Dining Set
Macy's
Greystone 5pc Dining Set

There are a ton of deals on dining sets, such as this rectangular dining table that comes with four chairs but can comfortably sit 6 to 8 people.

$1,515$606
Classic 13" Elite Extra Firm Mattress- Queen
Classic 13" Elite Extra Firm Mattress- Queen
Macy's
Classic 13" Elite Extra Firm Mattress- Queen

Indulge in superior levels of sleep with this firm, queen mattress sleeper from Serta.

$1,659$830
Samsonite Spin Tech Hardside Spinner Suitcase
Samsonite Spin Tech Hardside Suitcase
Macy's
Samsonite Spin Tech Hardside Spinner Suitcase

This Samsonite suitcase with spinner wheels comes in six different colors, so you can mix and match your luggage ahead of your next family vacation.

$400$160
Clarissa Reversible 8-Pc Comforter Sets
Clarissa Reversible 8-Pc Comforter Sets
Macy's
Clarissa Reversible 8-Pc Comforter Sets

With the new season you'll likely need a new bedding set to brighten and fresh up the bedroom.

$100$50
5.3-Qt. Tilt-Head 12-Speed Stand Mixer
5.3-Qt. Tilt-Head 12-Speed Stand Mixer
Macy's
5.3-Qt. Tilt-Head 12-Speed Stand Mixer

For the pro baker, a Crux stand mixer will make whipping up your favorite treats so much easier.

$200$120
Radley 86" Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed
Radley 86" Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed
Macy's
Radley 86" Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed

Make guests feel right at home on a sleeper sofa with a luxurious memory foam mattress. 

    $2,149$1,504
    Jollene 113" 2-Pc. Sectional
    Jollene 113" 2-Pc. Sectional
    Macy's
    Jollene 113" 2-Pc. Sectional

    Take over $774 off this two-piece sectional with a mid-century modern touch. 

    $2,578$1,804
    Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set
    Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set
    Macy's
    Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set

    Macy's irresistibly soft yet heavyweight sheet sets includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases. 

    $120$32

