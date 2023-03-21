Macy's Home Sale has kicked off for spring, and shoppers can save up to 60% on furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding, mattresses, and more home essentials. If you have been looking to make some home upgrades for spring, the Macy's sale is the perfect opportunity to finish up or get started on that home improvement project. With huge savings on items that might normally be a splurge to purchase, these home deals are just too good to miss.

Shop Macy's Home Sale

The Home sale is only here for a limited time, so don't wait to shop these unbeatable deals. Macy's has discounts on thousands of products, including homeware, furniture, bedding, luggage, kitchen essentials and more. You don't have to sift through hundreds of pages of amazing savings because we've rounded up the best deals including from brands like Samsonite, Sealy, Serta and more.

Check out some of the best deals from Macy's Home Sale below.

Greystone 5pc Dining Set Macy's Greystone 5pc Dining Set There are a ton of deals on dining sets, such as this rectangular dining table that comes with four chairs but can comfortably sit 6 to 8 people. $1,515 $606 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save Big on Patio Furniture For Spring

The Best Spring Patio Furniture Deals Under $200

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture to Soak in the Sunshine This Spring

Walmart's Best Spring Deals to Shop Now: AirPods Pro 2, LG TVs, Patio Furniture and More

The Best Home Deals from Amazon to Shop This Spring — Save On Home Decor, Furniture and More

Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection

This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Alternative Is $105 Off at Amazon for Spring Cleaning

Upgrade Your Kitchen With Vitamix Blenders On Sale for Up to 37% Off Right Now

The 31 Best Deals From Amazon's Kitchen Outlet To Shop This Spring

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is On Sale Right Now