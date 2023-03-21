Macy's Home Sale Is Here for Spring: Save Up to 60% on Furniture, Kitchen Essentials, Luggage and More
Macy's Home Sale has kicked off for spring, and shoppers can save up to 60% on furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding, mattresses, and more home essentials. If you have been looking to make some home upgrades for spring, the Macy's sale is the perfect opportunity to finish up or get started on that home improvement project. With huge savings on items that might normally be a splurge to purchase, these home deals are just too good to miss.
The Home sale is only here for a limited time, so don't wait to shop these unbeatable deals. Macy's has discounts on thousands of products, including homeware, furniture, bedding, luggage, kitchen essentials and more. You don't have to sift through hundreds of pages of amazing savings because we've rounded up the best deals including from brands like Samsonite, Sealy, Serta and more.
Check out some of the best deals from Macy's Home Sale below.
There are a ton of deals on dining sets, such as this rectangular dining table that comes with four chairs but can comfortably sit 6 to 8 people.
Indulge in superior levels of sleep with this firm, queen mattress sleeper from Serta.
This Samsonite suitcase with spinner wheels comes in six different colors, so you can mix and match your luggage ahead of your next family vacation.
With the new season you'll likely need a new bedding set to brighten and fresh up the bedroom.
For the pro baker, a Crux stand mixer will make whipping up your favorite treats so much easier.
Make guests feel right at home on a sleeper sofa with a luxurious memory foam mattress.
Take over $774 off this two-piece sectional with a mid-century modern touch.
Macy's irresistibly soft yet heavyweight sheet sets includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases.
