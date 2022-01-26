Shopping

Macy's is Having a Big Home Sale for 2022: Shop The 12 Best Deals on Bedding, Furniture, and More

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Macy's doesn't need a holiday to deliver some can't-miss deals. Thanks to the department store's current Big Home Sale, you can take up to 65% off everything from Le Creuset cookware to a new sofa until January 1, with specials ending February 1. The best part, save an extra 20% off select items when you use the coupon code HOME

Macy's is offering discounts on hundreds of home essentials from dinnerware sets and other home decor essentials to sheets and mattresses. Thanks to Macy's Home Sale, you can save over 65% on popular brands like Ninja's Professional Blender and Cosori's Smart Air Fryer. This is also a perfect place to look for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts. Whether you’re planning a Valentine’s Day present that involves a romantic home-cooked dinner or searching for that perfect keepsake to show someone just how much you love them, you can’t go wrong with a meaningful gift for their home they're sure to use for years to come.

Check out the best deals to score during Macy's Home Sale ahead. 

Le Creuset 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Round Oven
Macy's Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Oven Pot
Macy's
Le Creuset 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Round Oven
If you're looking for a quality cast iron pot for stews or baked pasta dishes, this Le Creuset oven pot is perfect for stovetop and oven use. 
$258$180
Hotel Collection Luxe Down Queen Comforter
Macy's Hotel Collection Luxe Down Comforter
Macy's
Hotel Collection Luxe Down Queen Comforter
This full/queen-sized comforter is hypoallergenic. And at 450 thread count, this cotton comforter feels plush to the touch. 
$400$224
American Heritage Textiles Chunky Knit Throw 40" by 50"
Macy's American Heritage Textiles Chunky Knit Throw
Macy's
American Heritage Textiles Chunky Knit Throw 40" by 50"
Chunky knit throw blankets are a blessing in the winter. Somehow, the weight from the knit fabric makes you feel warmer. 
$264$126
Hotel Collection MicroCotton 6-Pc. Towel Set
Macy's Hotel Collection 6-Pc. Towel Set
Macy's
Hotel Collection MicroCotton 6-Pc. Towel Set
Macy's Hotel Collection 6-Pc Towel Set includes two bath towels, two washcloths and two hand towels that are all created using environmentally-friendly methods -- so you don't have to feel guilty about updating your towels. 
$130$62
Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set
Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set
Macy's
Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set
Macy's irresistibly soft yet heavyweight sheet sets includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases. 
$170$68
Cosori Smart 5.8-Qt. Air Fryer
Macy's Cosori Smart 5.8-Qt. Air Fryer
Macy's
Cosori Smart 5.8-Qt. Air Fryer
Air fryers are the perfect way to make quality meals in less time. This Cosori Smart Air Fryers allows you to checkup on your food as it cooks, so you can run errands or go to work while the air fryer takes care of your schedule meal for you. 
$188$130
Ninja Professional Blender and Nutri Ninja Cups
Macy's Ninja Professional Blender BL621
Macy's
Ninja Professional Blender and Nutri Ninja Cups
With multiple speed functions, the 72 oz. pitcher on this Ninja blender is ideal for making big batches of shakes or smoothies. 
$183$146
Calphalon 10-Pc. Nonstick Pots and Pans Cookware Set
Macy's Calphalon Non-stick Pots and Pans, 10-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
Calphalon 10-Pc. Nonstick Pots and Pans Cookware Set
This 10-piece nonstick pots and pans set comes with all the kitchen essentials: an 8-in. fry pan, 10-in. fry pan, 1.5-qt. sauce pan with a cover, 2.5-qt. sauce pan with a cover, 3-qt. sauté pan with a cover, as well as a 6-qt. stock pot with a cover. Plus, all the non-stick pots and pans are oven-safe up to 450 degrees F. 
$400$200
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Macy's
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Simplify your Valentine's Day cooking prep with this Bella air fryer.
$65$38
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Macy's
Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe
Grab this hotel quality bath robe on sale. 
$200$96
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware & Bakeware Set
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware and Bakeware Set
Macy's
Tools of the Trade 16-Pc. Cookware & Bakeware Set
Are your pots and pans looking worse for wear? Replace them with this awesome deal on a 16-piece cookware and bakeware set. 
$200$50
Fairfield Square Collection Paris Gold 8-Pc. Reversible Comforter Set
Macy's Fairfield Square Collection 8-Pc. Reversible Comforter Set
Macy's
Fairfield Square Collection Paris Gold 8-Pc. Reversible Comforter Set
This Paris-themed comforter set is a great way to update your bed spread. Plus, it's reversible, so you can switch up the look of your bed sheets anytime. 
$100$40

