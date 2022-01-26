Macy's is Having a Big Home Sale for 2022: Shop The 12 Best Deals on Bedding, Furniture, and More
Macy's doesn't need a holiday to deliver some can't-miss deals. Thanks to the department store's current Big Home Sale, you can take up to 65% off everything from Le Creuset cookware to a new sofa until January 1, with specials ending February 1. The best part, save an extra 20% off select items when you use the coupon code HOME.
Macy's is offering discounts on hundreds of home essentials from dinnerware sets and other home decor essentials to sheets and mattresses. Thanks to Macy's Home Sale, you can save over 65% on popular brands like Ninja's Professional Blender and Cosori's Smart Air Fryer. This is also a perfect place to look for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts. Whether you’re planning a Valentine’s Day present that involves a romantic home-cooked dinner or searching for that perfect keepsake to show someone just how much you love them, you can’t go wrong with a meaningful gift for their home they're sure to use for years to come.
Check out the best deals to score during Macy's Home Sale ahead.
