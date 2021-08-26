Madelyn Cline is taking a break from digging stuff up on Outer Banks to instead bury a secret in the upcoming thriller, What Breaks the Ice -- and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

Set in the '90s, the coming-of-age drama stars Cline (of the Netflix hit series and soon to be in Knives Out 2) and Sofia Hublitz (Ozark) as unlikely friends whose carefree summer takes a dark turn when they find themselves at the center of a murder case. Will the secret bond them for life or tear them apart?

"Working on What Breaks the Ice is one of my best memories. I met people I will love for life," Cline tells ET. "It was an incredible experience to work on a project with mostly female-led departments and to really collaborate with Rebecca [Eskreis] and make this movie special."

Hublitz adds, "Making this movie meant making so many new friends and memories I will cherish forever. It was also most notably special to be a part of a film where every department-head was a woman. I'm so lucky to have shared this experience with my co-star who became one of my best friends."

Lukas Gage (who you'll remember from that scene on The White Lotus) and Joel Allen also star in What Breaks the Ice, which marks the feature debut of writer-director Rebecca Eskreis.

"Sofia and Madelyn are a filmmaker's dream come true: insanely talented actors, terrific collaborators and all-around awesome people," she tells ET. "I'm so proud of our female-forward creative team, who led nearly every department through completion of the movie. My job was possible because I had an outstanding cast and crew who were committed to recreating the late '90s, down to the last detail! I'm so excited to share this film with the world."

What Breaks the Ice is in select theaters and available on demand on Oct. 1.

