Madonna Poses With All 6 of Her Children While Visiting Malawi Hospital Named After Daughter Mercy

Madonna is celebrating a special moment in the best way possible.

It's been one year since the singer opened the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Blantyre, Malawi -- named after her Malawi-born daughter, Mercy, 12 -- and on Monday, she returned to the country, this time with all six of her children.

In addition to Mercy, Madonna is also mother to Lourdes, 21, Rocco, 17, David, 12, and 5-year-old twins Estere and Stelle.

"Tree of Life.....🌴 Mercy James Pediatric Hospital! 🏥 One Year Later!" Madonna captioned an Instagram pic of her and her family posing for a pic inside the institution.

The 59-year-old singer also shared a photo of herself in scrubs, writing, "In my Scrubs in the Mercy James ICU ward with my hero Dr. Borgstein #savinglives 1,639 surgeries this year."

"A Miracle Occurs at Mercy James Centre! 🏥! Twins Conjoined at the Liver successfully separated," another post read. "Giving Mom a much needed Hug!! A Big Thanks to all who made it possible!"

Dr. Borgstein is one of only four pediatric surgeons in the country, where an estimated 7.5 million children reside. Madonna's state-of-the-art facility opened its doors on July 11, 2017. It is the first of its kind in the country and was created to help "double the number of surgeries performed on children each year" while also increasing the chance of survival after critical surgeries, according to a post on the singer's charity website, Raising Malawi.

Malawi is a place close to Madonna's heart, as its where all of her adopted children (David, Mercy, Estere and Stelle) were born. The singer made her first visit to the country 12 years ago, and plans to next establish a soccer academy there, the Associated Press reports.

