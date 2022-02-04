Magic Johnson 'Comes Out Swinging' in the Teaser for the Docuseries 'They Call Me Magic'
Magic Johnson Teases Possibility of Kobe Bryant Documentary Foll…
Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…
Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo
Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…
Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…
'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is looking back on his life and career in the four-part documentary They Call Me Magic. In addition to revealing an April 22 premiere date, Apple TV+ debuted the first teaser for the series, which goes deep on one of the world’s most iconic sports figures.
According to the streaming platform and as seen in the first look, They Call Me Magic will offer a rare glimpse into Johnson’s world as he reflects on his impact, both on and off the court.
Thanks to unprecedented access, the docuseries directed by Rick Famuyiwa will chronicle the basketball player’s journey from his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan, to becoming the face of the Los Angeles Lakers to the revelation and fallout surrounding his HIV status to the activist, entrepreneur and legend he is today.
In addition to Johnson, who sits down for the documentary, the series will feature interviews with his family as well as an all-star lineup of figures from the sports and entertainment worlds.
In April 2020, the 62-year-old sports legend confirmed to ET that the docuseries was in the works, noting that it will focus on his basketball career as well as his family and business endeavors. "You get the basketball part of it, but then also how I reinvented myself and how I went into business and what I'm doing today, so it will all come into this documentary. I'm looking forward to it," he shared at the time.
The docuseries also comes as TV begins to revisit the heyday of the NBA in the 1980s and the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers. Most notably, Johnson’s story will be partly told in Adam McKay’s scripted HBO limited series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, premiering in March.
Additionally, a nine-part docuseries helmed by Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is coming to Hulu sometime in 2022.
They Call Me Magic premieres April 22 on Apple TV+.
RELATED CONTENT
Magic Johnson to Discuss His HIV Diagnosis in New Docuseries
Magic Johnson Reveals His Own Documentary Series Is in the Works
Magic Johnson Teases Possibility of Kobe Bryant Doc Following ‘The Last Dance’