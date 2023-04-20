'Magnum P.I.' Sneak Peek: Higgins Is in Grave Danger in Midseason Finale (Exclusive)
The Magnum P.I. team is under siege.
In Sunday's season 5 midseason finale, titled "Charlie Foxtrot," Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are in a race against time after an armed hit team targets their friends. After T.C. (Stephen Hill) is gravely injured after getting shot, it's desperation time as they try to save their colleague.
ET exclusively debuts a dramatic sneak peek from the episode, which tees up the life-and-death stakes facing the group. After ignoring Rick's first call, Higgins answers the landline when he calls again, breaking the urgent news about what happened to T.C. and that she and Magnum are in danger.
Turns out, the same attackers who killed Captain Greene and targeted T.C. are now after the entire team. While Rick is in the middle of telling Higgins the hired guns' M.O., the call suddenly drops and the electricity cut off. Higgins races to the window and sees a group of masked men in black surrounding the house.
Things aren't looking good.
Earlier this year, the cast spoke about how Magnum and Higgins' romantic relationship will change their working dynamic.
"The dynamic shifts a little bit when it's somebody you're in a relationship with. Sometimes I look at these scenes and I'm like, 'I don't know if I'd let you do that! Stay home or something like that. I just want to protect you!' But I have that impulse," the actor and executive producer said.
"I think a lot of people weren't worried fan-wise, that they'd lose some of the antagonism or something," Weeks said, addressing concerns over their new relationship status softening their bickering tendencies. "But I will reassure everyone that that very much remains."
The midseason finale of Magnum P.I. airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
