Magoo, Rapper and Timbaland Collaborator, Dead at 50: Report

Magoo, one half of the rap duo Timbaland & Magoo, has reportedly died. He was 50.

The news of the "Up Jumps Da Boogie" rapper's death was shared late Sunday night by music producer Digital Black.

"Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends," he captioned the post next to a picture of Timbaland and Magoo's album, Welcome to Our World.

So far, no details such as cause of death or the exact date of his death have been revealed.

On Monday, Timbaland broke his silence on his former musical partner's death in a series of social media posts.

"This one hits different 🥲🥲🥲 long live Melvin aka magoo !!!💔💔💔 Tim and Magoo forever 🕊️🕊️🕊️ rest easy my king ❤️❤️❤️," the 51-year-old "Give It to Me" rapper wrote. Next to his tribute was a clip of him and Magoo performing.

In a follow-up post, Timbaland shared a video of Magoo performing their single, "Up Jumps Da Boogie."

"So many memories 🕊️🕊️🕊️ 💔💔💔 😢😢😢😢," he wrote.

Missy Elliott, a friend and early collaborator of Magoo's, penned an emotional post next to a clip of the rapper doing his verse in the music video for her song, "Beep Me 911."

"These are the kind of post I don’t wish on any1😢 at 1st I was in shock & the more I sit the reality kicks in so many emotions. I remember when we 1st met as teenagers & you said hey my name Melvin & I laughed so hard & I said wait you really talk like that?🫢 and you said yuuuup & I kept laughing & I said what you do you said I rap & you kicked 8 bars & I said you remind me of Qtip & you said he one of my favorite emcees but your flow was VA I loved it," the GRAMMY-winning rapper wrote.

"& from that day we became so cool you supported me from day 1 & you said I’m going to call you Misdemeanor because it’s a crime to have that many talents," she added. "So those who don’t know Magoo gave me the name Misdemeanor When we did this song Beep Me 911 & I asked Magoo to get on it & I played this verse over and over & posting this is just heartbreaking I am so lost for words… 😭🕊️💔."

Ginuwine, who worked alongside Timbaland & Magoo, also took to Instagram to dedicate a post to the late rapper.

"I don’t even know how to say anything at this point , I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha," the "Same Ol' G" singer wrote. "I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there 🍷I’m truly efd up right now foreal life is crazy… I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences 🙏🏽."

Magoo, whose real name was Melvin Barcliff, hailed from Norfolk, Virginia. It was there that he met Timbaland. In 1989, the duo formed their rap collective, Timbaland & Magoo. In the '90s, the pair teamed up with fellow Virginia native, and a then-unknown, Pharrell Williams, to form Surrounded by Idiots (SBI).

It was Magoo who introduced Timbaland to Missy Elliott, beginning a years-long musical relationship with the rapper and producer. It was then the trio became The Basement Cru. In 1997, Timbaland & Magoo released their debut album, Welcome to Our World, which featured appearances from Missy, Aaliyah and Ginuwine.

The duo also went on to release, Indecent Proposal and Under Construction Pt. II. As of 2021, the projects are all available on streaming services.

In addition, Magoo is known for his iconic verses on the hip-hop classics, "Luv 2 Luv Ya," All Ya'll," and "Beep Me 911." As Timbaland went on to find more success with producing, Magoo chose to leave the limelight.

In 2020, he spoke to the website YouKnowIGotSoul about his relationship with whirlwind success, and his decision to step away from the public eye.

"I enjoyed it more once it was over and I still didn’t enjoy it,” he said. “That’s why I walked away from it … When I had a No. 1 song, I realized I may have been better with my 9-5 before I left Virginia," he told the publication. "It’s hard to be happy because you’re fighting for everything you earned and you just don’t have time to enjoy it with your family. You aren’t as close with friends anymore and people are treating you different once you have that hit record. I lived two different lives and being a celebrity wasn’t fun."

