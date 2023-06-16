Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is basking in the fan response to the final season of Never Have I Ever.

Netflix's coming-of-age comedy premiered its fourth season one week ago, with Ramakrishnan's Devi Vishwakumar saying goodbye to college and hello to Princeton -- with a new boyfriend, Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), in tow. Of course, it wasn't all about love and hookups for Devi, as she navigated through grief following her father's sudden death, reaching a place in her life by the end of the series where she felt empowered and, in a way, free.

The 21-year-old actress spoke with ET's Denny Directo ahead of hosting Netflix's Tudum global fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday about the response from fans so far to the final season.

"I can't believe that season 4 only came out a week ago. It feels like it's been forever now because there's just so much chatter about it. So many people have watched it and it's only been a week, and I'm here in Brazil," Ramakrishnan said. "I couldn't imagine it any better way because we got some diehard fans in Brazil. That's awesome."

She acknowledged the attention surrounding the final season has "been a lot."

"A lot of people talking, a lot of people saying Team Ben, Team Paxton, Team Ethan," she shared. "I'm very surprised how many Team Ethans there are, I didn't predict that," referring to Michael Cimino's bad boy troublemaker who catches Devi's eye. "But it's been nice. It's been a nice final season send-off."

While Ramakrishnan prepares to turn over a new leaf following the end of Never Have I Ever, she called co-creator Mindy Kaling one of her "fairy godmothers" in a touching tribute earlier this month.

"I'm so grateful for her," she said. "I always talk about Mindy in my interviews where I can because I just really am grateful for her, not only as a boss but also as a human being who gave an unknown actress, who ended up being me, a shot. She's just a pioneer of South Asian representation in Hollywood. I wouldn't be here without her. She’s just also a nice person and she’s really kind to not only just me, but also my family."

Ramakrishnan is in Sao Paulo to emcee Netflix's star-studded Tudum, which will feature a flurry of A-listers like Chris Hemsworth, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gal Gadot as they promote their latest projects. The actress admitted she's "very excited" to meet the cast of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series and believes she'll "be a great host" during Tudum, even though she joked Netflix "miscalculated" when they booked her for the gig.

"So far, the food's been really great," Ramakrishnan said of her time in Brazil. "I went to a chocolate factory. I really just want to keep eating my way through Brazil. Also the plants. I love different plants in different countries, so that's been really nice [to see]."

"I'm jus here to bring the vibes," she said.

