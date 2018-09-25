'Making a Murderer Part 2' Gets Premiere Date

Steven Avery's story isn't over.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that its hit true crime docuseries, Making a Murderer, will continue with a highly anticipated second installment. Making a Murderer Part 2 is set to premiere on Oct. 19.

The show's original 10 episodes chronicled the journey of Avery, who was convicted of sexual assault and attempted murder in 1985 but exonerated by DNA evidence after serving 18 years in prison. In 2006, just a few years later, he and his nephew, Brendan Dassy, were convicted for the murder of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach.

Making a Murderer's second installment with follow series creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos as they return to the Midwest to follow Avery, Dassey, their families and the legal teams fighting on their behalf.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” Ricciardi and Demos said in a statement via press release. “Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

Making a Murderer has resulted in a recent legal push to overturn Dassey's conviction, as the series showed his confession was allegedly coerced. In June, however, the Supreme Court declined to hear his case. See more in the video below.

