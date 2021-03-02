'Making the Cut' Season 2 to Premiere This Summer

Making the Cut is returning to the small screen. The second season of the global fashion competition series is set to premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video.

Hosts and executive producers Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are joined by two new celebrity judges -- model Winnie Harlow and fashion designer Jeremy Scott. The show will also feature celebrity guest judges throughout the new season.

The series continues to find the next big global fashion brand with 10 new designers and entrepreneurs competing in Los Angeles for the grand prize of $1 million and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

For each episode there will be a winning look, which will be sold exclusively on Amazon Fashion's Making the Cut store. Season one's winning looks were a hit with many styles selling out in less than two days.

Amazon Studios

"I am so excited to be in my hometown of Los Angeles with such a talented group of designers and judges for season two,” Klum states in the press release. “This last year brought so many unforeseen challenges across the globe, so I feel grateful that we were able to safely film as Tim and I continue our journey to find the next great global fashion brand."

Amazon Studios

Gunn adds, “I am delighted to be reunited with Heidi for season two of Making the Cut and for Winnie and Jeremy to join as judges. They both bring a unique voice and perspective to help us challenge these designers to sharpen their skills and get out of their comfort zones to become the next household names in fashion."

Catch up on season one of Making the Cut now.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Making the Cut': Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on the Finale -- Shop the Winning Collection!

Fashion Competition Wars: Breaking Down 'Making the Cut,' 'Next in Fashion' and 'Project Runway'

'Making the Cut': Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on Creating a 'More Realistic' Fashion Competition (Exclusive)