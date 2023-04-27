Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

It's a boy for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd! On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars couple shared the news with the help of their 6-year-old son, Shai.

In true professional dancing style, Peta and Maks dance for the camera to Big 50's "Clap When She Walk," as their son slides into the frame -- holding a piece of paper in his handwriting that says, "Boy."

The pair, who each shared the announcement on their Instagram accounts celebrated the news.

"It’s a…… 💙💙💙," the caption read. "The Chmerkovskiys as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We’re so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy. He is already measuring quite large 😬 and loves to kick mummy in the ribs at all hours of the night!"

The statement continued, "Honestly though, when we heard he was fully healthy we both shrieked with joy. There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses *pause* (ugh it’s awful) before telling you they’re all good results !! 🙏🏻❤️ We will have a house FULL of boys, including our little Hachi! I guess this means we have to try for baby number 3 to get that girl 🤷🏼‍♀️🙈 #32weekspregnant #genderreveal #housefullofboys."

In January, the pair shared that they were expecting their second child. The good news came after the pair, who were married in 2017, shared that they experienced fertility struggles ahead of conceiving baby number two.

In February, the DWTS pros spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about their road to their second child and why they waited to share the news with the world.

"Because of the way it came about, some difficulties with getting pregnant, we just sort of went with nothing's happening, keep it normal, keep it chill," Maks said.

However, they admitted that Shai already had a feeling there was something cooking in his mommy's tummy.

"We actually told [Shai] in our bathroom," Peta said with a laugh. "He was looking at my stomach, he's like, 'Mommy, you've got a baby in there,' and I was like, 'We do actually.' And he was so excited, just jumping around."

For more on Peta and Maks' love story and baby journey, scroll below.

